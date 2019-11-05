Runners from both Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central took part in the KHSAA State Championship Cross Country Class AAA Meet on Saturday in Lexington.
North's Jackson Watts finished fourth in the boys' race with a time of 16:05.63. Watts was just 17 seconds behind winner Conner O'Shea from Madison Central with a time of 15:50.60.
Watts' teammate Josh Craig finished a minute in a half later at 17:36.39, good enough for 91st place.
For the Lady Maroons, Joy Alexander finished 17th, coming in at 19:47.37. She was the only Lady Maroon to break the top 100 as Laci Ray came in 107th at 21:44.57. Madison Central's Ciara O'Shea won the girls' individual championship with a time of 18:29.42.
Both Watts and Alexander also received all-state honors over the weekend.
"We had a lot of fun this year," North head coach Michael Watts said. "We lost Christian Parker and Garrett Watts last year, and that was a blow to our boys' team. Jackson did the best he could this year without his two running partners, and Josh Craig gained a lot of confidence this year."
As a team, North finished 23rd in the 38-team field with 601 points in the boys' race and 20th out of 37 teams in the girls' race. Trinity (Louisville) came in first for the boys with 111 points, while Oldham County took the girls' team championship with a score of 58 points.
North will be losing two seniors in Craig and Lauren Adkins, who missed the majority of the season due to injury. Both teams have some young talent like Watts who just finished his junior season and Alexander who will be a sophomore next year along with incoming freshmen.
"We've got a couple of young runners on this team who will take us to region and state in the coming years," Watts said. "Even though we're losing two seniors, we can fill those holes."
Central had four runners that made the trip to Lexington. For the Storm, Brendan Harper came in 196th with a time of 20:24.51 and Christian Stringer came in 214th at 20:56.38. In the girls' race, Abigail Burgett came in 188th at 25:21.15 and Shelci Cabarrero-Hernandez clocked in a time of 25:29.42 in 192nd place.
