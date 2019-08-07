The inaugural Barbara Johnson Youth Summer Sizzler basketball tourney went off without a hitch at Dr. Festus Claybon Memorial Park over the weekend.
For four straight days, the park was taken over by the youth basketball tournament with games starting in the middle of the afternoon and going deep into the night.
The tournament was divided among various divisions by age group and gender -- having both basketball courts constantly running a game while music is going strong in the background and a hype man is calling all the action.
"We wanted to set something up for the youth in the city that really brought all the community together," said event organizer Silas Matchem. "Not enough attention is given to the kids, so we wanted to do something where all the attention is just towards them."
The people responded to the idea.
"At the highest point, we had 1,500 people at the park and in between the four days we had around 6,000 people stop by," said Matchem. "The support from people is how we got everything going and made the event everything that we expected."
While Matchem and his team may have spearheaded the idea, it was the donations behind the scenes that made the whole event run smoothly.
"People are always complaining about the cost of youth sports but this was made by donations," said Matchem."The only cost were the referees and the DJ; the rest has been done with the help of everybody."
Surrounding the courts for the four days were four trucks and vendors providing food options for the crowds at the games. Alongside the games, there was health screenings, inflatables, free backpacks with school supplies, free back to school haircuts and voter registration booth scattered across the venue.
"This was not a one-time thing. We are going to be back next year and make it even bigger and better," said Matchem. "Even this year we could have had more teams, but we had a bunch of people contact us after our deadline."
Creating an inaugural event in the city can be a daunting task, and it can take even more work to keep it going.
"Now I'm going to take a break for two weeks and then it's time to start working on this again for next year," said Matchem.
