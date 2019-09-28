In a game dominated by the third-ranked Maroons, Logan County found a way to pullout a victory in Madisonville on Friday night. After dropping an 11-point second half lead and regaining it at 24-20 with 50 seconds left on the clock, No. 6 Logan County crossed the field and connected on a last second Hail Mary pass to beat the Maroons, 26-24.
The Maroons found themselves needing just a stop to gain the victory, but Logan County quarterback Tyler Ezell was just elusive enough to evade North's pass rush to make the plays to pull off the heroics in a highly-contested game in Madisonville Friday night.
The final play came with just seven second on the clock when Ezell heaved the ball to the goaline where it was tipped and eventually caught by a Logan County receiver to clinch the win as time expired. The traveling team's fanbase stormed the Maroons' field after the score to mob the players in celebration.
Jeriah Hightower rushed for 308 yards, Hayden Reynolds threw for two touchdown passes, but the Maroons ended up just one play short to drop to 5-1 on the season.
The first half was a defensive battle by both teams with neither team finding momentum moving the ball.
North broke open the score with a Simen Lind field goal after they were stopped on third down deep in Logan territory to make it a 3-0 game.
It wasn't until the final minutes of the half when the first touchdown was scored. Running a spee- up offense, Reynolds made numerous throws to get the home crowd finally going. On a fourth-and-eight, he hit
see maroons/page b3
Marquise Parker for a 20-yard pass to get the first down inside the red zone, and he finished off the drive finding Deljuan Johnson on a slant route to make it a 10-0 game.
Logan County woke up for the second half.
They got themselves right back in the game on their first possession with Ezell hitting a 33-yard touchdown pass, but a missed extra point made it a 10-6 contest.
North had a quick response the very next play when Hightower exploded for a 30-yard run to put the Maroons deep into Logan County territory. After the teams exchanged more than 100 yards in penalties in quick succession, North finished off the drive with Reynolds finding a receiver on a screen play to make it a 17-6 game with seven minutes left in the third.
Then the Logan County offense was woke up. They returned the following kickoff all the way to 40-yard line and scored again in just three plays.
On the ensuing kickoff return, the Maroons had a mental stumble. Jonathan Hogart took the ball and after running two-yards, decided to lateral the ball to Parker who was 10 yards next to him, but he wasn't expecting the toss. Logan County regained possession at their own 22.
Three plays later, Ezell made them pay by hitting a streaking receiver to give Logan a 20-17 lead in the third quarter.
The Maroons had numerous chances to get themselves back in front form there.
They were stopped on the 19 on a fourth down in the dying minutes of the third and Hogart came in and throw an interception inside the 10-yard line with nine minutes left in the game.
The Maroons finally returned to the lead when they got the ball back with four minutes and two timeouts. They drove the field and Hightower scored to put North up 24-20, but that left just enough time for Logan County to find some magic.
North will have little time to dwell on the result as they face crosstown rivals Hopkins County Central next Friday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.