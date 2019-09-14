This is the last in my summer series previewing Hall of Fame classes for Webster County, Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central.
The Hall of Fame ceremonies are the highlight of each school's fall sports campaign as it brings back to campus and highlights some of the outstanding athletes, coaches and teams in each school's programs.
For Hopkins County Central and their Hall of Fame ceremony on September 27, 2019, among the inductees will be Jennifer "Jake" Cummins and Albert Jackson.
Cummins was a standout basketball player in the final years at West Hopkins High School. Cummins was a starter and integral part of the 1989-1990-1991 West Hopkins teams that won the Regional championships. When she graduated, she was one of the top rebounders in school history.
In sports, people oftentimes remember who the scorers were on teams and oftentimes they get the press in the newspaper. However, Cummins did what coach Nancy Oldham needed at that time as she was a defensive stopper on the inside, a very physical player and major rebounder.
Cummins was also one of those many multi-sport athletes. If you look at Hall of Fame inductees you find many of the great athletes at these schools have been multi-sport athletes.
An interesting stat about multi-sport athletes each year is to watch the National Football League draft. Typically almost every NFL first round draft pick has played some other high school sport besides football and Cummins fits that description of a great all-around athlete.
In addition to being a dynamic basketball player she was an outstanding softball player. On the softball field she helped the Rebelettes to the Regional finals in 1991 which was a very rare appearance for West Hopkins.
Cummins has also made a great transition after high school to a successful adult. After high school she attended Brescia College where she had an outstanding career in basketball leading Brescia to a Final Four appearance.
After graduating from Brescia she came back to be an assistant coach with her high school coach, Nancy Oldham, on the staff at Hopkins County Central helping the Lady Storm to a Regional runner-up and eventually the 1999 Regional championship.
Today Cummins is a teacher at Franklin Simpson High School. She has been a First Sergeant in the Kentucky National Guard and has served twice on Tours of Duty for her country in Iraq.
Albert Jackson is not only returning to the Hopkins County Central campus for the Hall of Fame ceremony he is actually back to the school this year as a teacher after a long and distinguished professional basketball career.
Jackson grew up in Earlington on Rutter Avenue and like Cummins and so many great athletes was a multi-sport player in his youth and in high school.
In his youth the first time I ever saw Jackson play a sport was on the Earlington Little League Pirates baseball team where he was coached by local banker Steve Cox. Albert had a big strike zone but if he hit the ball, it was hit hard.
In addition to being a baseball player Jackson was a football standout and actually started for three years for Coach Rick Snodgrass for the Central Storm football team. He was a defensive end and many people believed that he had a career as a college football player if he had stayed on that course as it certainly is hard to be a multi-sport athlete in college.
While baseball and football were in Jackson's sports pedigree, he was best known as a basketball player. Jackson was one of the most dominant players to ever play at Hopkins Central as he for many years held the State record for the most blocked shots in a season. He is also the all-time leading shot blocker in Hopkins Central basketball history and is in the top ten in the Storm all-time scoring list.
Even though he did not play his senior season at Central and went on to Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, in his three high school years he ranks ninth all-time in the State of Kentucky for career blocked shots.
After his career at Hopkins Central and Oak Hill were finished he went on to play at the University of Georgia where he made an NCAA Tournament appearance and led Georgia to an upset win over the University of Kentucky to win the SEC championship in 2008.
Jackson started 55 games in his career at the University of Georgia and was Team Captain for the 2008-09 Bulldog team.
After college Jackson has had an amazing professional career as he had tryouts for several NBA teams but did not make the final rosters.
He had a lengthy career playing nine years of professional basketball in 17 different countries including China, Italy, Argentina, Qatar, Australia and Venezuela. He won league championships in China (2010), Chile (2018) and Thailand(2019).
His stories of travel and playing basketball around the world are fitting for another column for another day but it is great to see Jackson back in Earlington and teaching at Hopkins County Central High School.
I always tell fans if you want to make one football game a year, you ought to go to a Hall of Fame ceremony. In addition to Cummins and Jackson, this year's class will include the back to back Regional championship Lady Storm golf teams in 2007 and 2008 and former Storm softball player Keri Barnes.
The ceremony will be at halftime of the Hopkins Central football game vs. McLean County on September 27, 2019.
