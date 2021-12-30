The Lady Storm were 0-7 vs Muhlenberg County since Muhlenberg North and South consolidated in 2010, but the Lady Storm took care of that by getting their first win over Muhlenberg County yesterday evening at 75-42.
The Lady Storm lead 8-7 with 2:17 left in the first quarter when they went on a 6-0 run with four points from Emile Jones and two points by Brianna Fritz to lead 14-7. The teams traded basket early in the 2nd quarter and with Central leading 19-13, the Lady Storm went on a 13-3 run to break open the game with a 32-16 lead. During the run, Fritz score on 2 FT, Mason scored on a layup off assist from Peyton, then Peyton and Brooklyn Clark hit back-to-back 3 pointers and Emile Jones scored 2 baskets off of assists from Brooklyn Clark. The biggest lead the Lady Storm would have in the first half was 35-18 and lead 36-22 at the half.
In the third quarter with the score 37-24 with 5:22 left in the quarter, the Lady Storm went on a 18-3 run to take command of the game. Emile Jones started the run with a 3 pointer off an assist from Fritz, Fritz then got a steal and made both free throws for a 42-24 lead. Kire Peyton and Mercy Sutton followed that with baskets to open up the lead to 46-27, then Emile Jones scored to make it 48-28 and that was followed by a Brianna Fritz basket and 2 field goals by Mercy Sutton capped off the run to increase the Lady Storm lead to 54-27. Hopkins County Central closed out the 3rd quarter with a 54-29 lead.
The Lady Storm started off the 4th quarter where they left off the 3rd with an 11-3 run. Sutton started the run with 2 baskets off assist from Jones and Clark to make it 59-32. Jones then scored 4 straight to make it 63-32 and Fritz capped off the run with a field goal to make it 65-32. Then both teams mixed their players in and out and the Biggest Lead the Lady Storm had was 75-40.
Jones led the Lady Storm with a double double of 21 points on 10-14 shooting, 10 rebounds and 6 assist. Brooklyn Clark had 14 points which included 2 three pointers to open the game and give Central a 6-0 lead. Clark also added 5 assist, Brianna Fritz also had 14 points and Mercy Sutton had another double double with 12 points and her state leading average of 15 rebounds. Kire Peyton added 8 points, Calajia Mason had 4 and Tyah White had 2.
The Lady Storm shot 30-64 from the field for 47% and held the Lady Mustangs to 11-49 from the field and the Lady Storm outrebounded Muhlenberg County 49-36. With the win, The Lady Storm improve to 7-2 while Muhlenberg drops to 4-6.
The Lady Storm will play next in the first round of the Kentucky 2A State Championships Sectional 1 game vs Webster County at Hopkins County Central at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
