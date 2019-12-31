Team sickness forces cancellation of Central boys basketball game

Monday's scheduled boys basketball game at Hopkins County Central between the Storm and Livingston Central was cancelled over the weekend due to sickness of the players and coaching staff, according to a school official.
Central's athletic director Kent Akin said that the sickness is mainly affecting the boys basketball team and it's not school-wide with students on winter break over the past week.
"It's been sporatic in the groups I've been around," Akin said. "We just scheduled the makeup date for Jan. 16."
Central is still planning on hosting Webster County on Friday as they're still in search of their first win of the season. The Lady Storm will return to the floor Saturday at Muhlenberg County after a two-week break for the holidays. Tipoff for the boys game against Webster is at 7 p.m., while the girls game on starts at 1 p.m.
