It is hard to believe, but as you read this column we are ending another decade.
With that historic event I asked many local readers of my column to give me what they perceive to be the biggest sporting events of this past decade and how people will look back on this decade in history.
So what were the 10 biggest events from this decade? In no particular order here are what I heard back from some of my readers.
THE RISE OF THE ONE-AND-DONES. I realize that most people reading this column don't go watch many live sporting events. I also realize that the vast majority of you reading this column watch college basketball on television.
The biggest change in the past decade was the rise of the "one and done" basketball player in college basketball. The term one-and-done means a player who in years past would go straight to the NBA now comes to college for one year and is "done" with college and moves to the NBA.
John Calipari became the head coach at the University of Kentucky at the start of this decade with his first team being the 2009-10 team. For this past decade the Kentucky Wildcats, which most of you watch on television, have been dominated by one-and-done players.
THE PIRATES BECOME THE MINERS. In the previous decade the City of Dawson Springs was a mecca for summer baseball as community leaders brought the Tradewater Pirates to Riverside Park.
The Pirates finished their final season in Dawson Springs in 2011. The 2012 season they moved to Madisonville and eventually changed their name to what they are today being the Madisonville Miners.
THE RISE AND SUCCESS OF ARCHERY. Near the end of the prior decade in 2008, the Hopkins County Fiscal Court, along with the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission, purchased property along what was then Pennyrile Parkway for the development of a sports park.
In 2014 one of the best archery complexes in the State opened on what is now Interstate 69.
The sport of archery has expanded throughout all of our high schools, middle schools and elementary schools and we have seen widespread success in this decade.
The Hopkins Central archery team saw some phenomenal success under Coach David Starks as archer Jericho Vannoy was the 2013 KHSAA State archery champion, won the Kentucky NASP State championship and was a national champion in a competition in which he finished first out of over 9,500participants. Edward "T" Sanchez was the 2016 Kentucky NASP champion and went on to be the first archer in NASP history with a perfect score in both bull's-eye and 3D and the first archer in NASP history to have multiple perfect scores in bull's-eye.
GOLF COURSE CLOSES. The number of people reading this column who consider themselves avid golfers declined considerably during the decade. Early in the decade on March 10, 2010, the Providence Country Club closed and the Providence nine hole golf course became under the ownership of the City of Providence.
Residents of Webster County were lucky to keep their golf course as we saw the demise and closure of other golf courses
See Sports/Page B2
nearby in this area. Local golfers were impacted by the closure of Royal Cypress Golf Course in Sacramento and the Novadell Golf Course in Hopkinsville in this decade.
MADISONVILLE NORTH HOPKINS WINS SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP. On Saturday, June 10, 2017 the Madisonville North Hopkins Lady Maroons softball team defeated Louisville Male 5-3 to win the State softball championship.
Coach Shannon Peyton led the team to a historic 30 wins, 6 loss season. There are extremely few state championships ever won by teams in high school sports and when we look back on this decade winning the state championship will be viewed as a major accomplishment.
This team was anchored by several Division I players including Mallory Peyton (University of Kentucky), Kaylee Towe (University of Alabama), Mikayla Spurlin (Belmont) and Bailey Woodward (Murray State).
THE 2A CHAMPIONSHIPS. In prior decades the Class A State Tournaments under the leadership of Dawson Springs resident Mike Duncan has developed into the highlight of the sports year for smaller schools such as Dawson Springs, McLean County and Crittenden County.
In 2018 the 2A State championships were started in basketball and are now expanding into other sports. The 2A championships were started with the help of the leadership of local Athletic Directors Matt Bell (Webster County) and Kent Akin (Hopkins Central).
Look for these championships to expand in the next decade. I will go out on a limb and say that by the end of the next decade the KHSAA will get us "into the 21st century" and finally adopt a school sized class system for all sports including basketball.
CROSS COUNTRY SUCCESS. Speaking of classification of sports, the sports of cross country, track and football are the only sports in high school that are classified by school enrollment as we end this decade. However, this decade saw many of our schools have student athletes to excel in cross country.
For Dawson Springs it is tougher to compete in basketball and baseball where there is no class system. However, the Panthers saw a regional championship in boys cross country in 2019 under Coach Wayne Simpson.
For Webster County cross country under Coach Todd Whitsell has become the dominant sport in the school. Of the ten cross country Regional championships run in this decade Coach Whitsell's boys team from Webster County won eight of those ten championships. This may be the most dominant team performance of this decade!
HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL SOFTBALL. Hopkins Central Storm fans will look back on this decade as a great decade for some individual champions but one of the most successful team sports that will be remembered will be softball. In 2011 the Hopkins Central Lady Storm softball team under Hall of Fame Coach Butch Huff won the Regional and had a 29 win season.
Among the stars of that team were 2013 Storm graduate Jordan McNairy, who went on to be one of the greatest single sport athletes to ever play at Hopkins Central after she played four years and became an All-ACC performer at the University of Louisville.
MADISONVILLE NORTH HOPKINS BOYS WIN REGIONAL BASKETBALL TITLE. In a boys basketball decade dominated by the Christian County schools, Coach Matt Beshears' 2018-19 North Hopkins team ended that streak by winning the Regional Tournament and went on to a 31 win season.
As the decade closes, the Maroons have a very rare team in that there are two Division I prospects on the team in Kenny White and Ksuan Casey.
THE INFLUX OF ASIAN CARP TO OUR FISHING LAKES. Unfortunately all of the news for sports in this decade was not good news. The Asian carp have become a major force in Lark Barkley and Kentucky Lake in this decade.
As we look ahead in the future for fishing and our local fishermen, let's hope that something can be done to control Asian carp. If we don't get them under control, we may look back at fishing in these two lakes as a part of our local sports history and not our sports future.
So there is a snapshot of this decade. As in any list, there are many great stories and trends in sports that are left off due to space restrictions.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.