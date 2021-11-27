Last season was one of ups and downs for the Lady Storm. After narrowly claiming the 7th District Championship with a two point win over the Lady Maroons, Hopkins Central headed into the Region 2 tournament with high hopes, only to have their opening round game canceled due to COVID-19. They had to sit home and watch as the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers, who they had defeated 58-53 earlier in the season, moved on.
On Tuesday night, Hopkins Central will open the season at home against the Lyon County. Due to COVID cancellations, the two teams didn’t meet last year. The Lady Lyons managed to amass the fifth best record in the region at 17-8 record, but ended their season in the first round of district play against Trigg County.
“I feel a lot more comfortable at the high school level entering my second year,” head coach Phillip Cotton said. “We’ve got our leading scorer back in Briana Fritz and picking up Brooklyn Clark is huge for us. She’s one of the best players in the region in my opinion.”
Fritz averaged 12.8 points a game last year while Clark averaged 11.5 points per contest with Webster County as she’ll replace Madison Grigg in the lineup. The year before at Dawson Springs, she was averaging over 20 points.
Among the returning players will be Emilie Jones who averaged nine points a game and Central’s leading rebounder last year in Mercy Sutton—who had 10 rebounds per contest.
“All of our returning players have gotten better over the summer,” Cotton said. “They’ve gotten into the weight room. We’ve got a solid core group of girls and I’m expecting a good season from us.”
Tuesday night’s game tips-off at 6 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.