Calendar
Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.
TODAY
Hopkins County Central baseball at Russellville — 5:45 p.m.
Hopkins County Central softball vs Fort Campbell — 6 p.m.
Madisonville-North tennis at Fort Campbell
April 15
Dawson Springs baseball at Todd Central — 5:30 p.m.
Dawson Springs softball vs Ballard Memorial — 6 p.m.
Madisonville-North baseball vs Henderson County — 5:30 p.m.
Madisonville-North softball vs Christian County at Marshall County — 6 p.m.
Madisonville-North softball vs Meade County at Marshall County — 8 p.m.
April 16
Dawson Springs baseball at Russellville — 12:30 pm.
Hopkins County Central baseball vs Livingston Central — 2p.m.
Madisonville-North softball at Marshall County — 4 p.m.
April 18
Dawson Springs baseball at Webster County — 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central baseball vs Heritage Christian — 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central softball at Muhlenberg County — 5:30 p.m.
Madisonville-North baseball vs Marshall County 5:30 p.m.
Dawson Springs softball at Hopkinsville — 6 p.m.
Madisonville-North softball vs Lyon County — 6 p.m.
April 19
Dawson Springs baseball vs Hopkins County Central — 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central softball vs Caldwell County — 5:30 p.m.
Madisonville-North baseball vs Caldwell county — 5:30 p.m.
April 21
Dawson Springs baseball at Hopkins County Central — 5:30 p.m.
Dawson Springs softball at Hopkins County Central — 5:30 p.m.
Madisonville-North softball vs Caldwell County — 5:30 p.m.
Dawson Springs softball at Hopkins County Central — 7:30 p.m.
Madisonville-North baseball at Caldwell — 5:30 p.m.
April 22
Madisonville-North baseball vs Daviess County — 5:30 p.m.
Dawson Springs softball at Ballard Memorial — 6 p.m.
Hopkins County Central softball — 6 p.m.
Madisonville-North softball at Union County — 6 p.m.
April 23
Madisonville-North baseball vs Owensboro — 12 p.m.
April 25
Hopkins County Central baseball at Heritage Christian — 4:30 p.m.
Dawson Springs softball at Crittenden County 5:30 p.m.
Dawson Springs baseball vs Crittenden County — 5:30 p.m.
Madisonville-North baseball at Union County — 5:30 p.m.
Madisonville-North softball at Henderson — 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central softball vs Trigg County — 6 p.m.
April 26
Dawson Springs baseball at Madisonville-North — 5:30 p.m.
Dawson Springs softball at Caldwell County — 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central baseball vs Caldwell County — 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central softball at Madisonville-North — 5:30 p.m.
April 28
Dawson Springs baseball vs Madisonville-North — 5:30 p.m.
Dawson Springs softball at Madisonville-North — 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central baseball at Caldwell County — 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central softball at Caldwell County — 5:30 p.m.
April 29
Dawson Springs softball at McLean County — 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central softball at Webster County — 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central baseball at Whitesville Trinity — 6 p.m.
April 30
Madisonville-North baseball vs McLean County — 10 a.m.
Madisonville-North softball vs Logan County — 1 p.m.
Madisonville-North baseball vs Crittenden County — 2:30 p.m.
Madisonville-North softball at Christian County — 5 p.m.
May 2
Dawson Springs softball at Webster County — 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central baseball vs Madisonville-North — 5:30 p.m.
Madisonville-North softball vs Daviess County — 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central softball at St. Mary’s — 6 p.m.
Dawson Springs softball at Webster County — 7:30 p.m.
May 3
Dawson Springs baseball at Livingston Central — 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central baseball at UHA — 5:30 p.m.
Madisonville-North softball vs Henderson — 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central softball at Fort Campbell — 6 p.m.
May 5
Dawson Springs baseball vs Christian Fellowship — 5:30 p.m.
Dawson Springs softball at McLean County — 5:30 p.m.
Madisonville-North baseball vs Russellville — 5:45 p.m.
Madisonville-North softball vs Union County — 6 p.m.
May 6
Dawson Springs baseball vs Caldwell County — 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central baseball at Livingston Central — 5:45 p.m.
Madisonville-North baseball vs Daviess County — 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central softball vs Owensboro — 6 p.m.
Madisonville-North softball vs Warren East — 6 p.m.
May 7
Madisonville-North softball at Owensboro Catholic Classic (TBA)
Hopkins County Central baseball vs Whitesville Trinity — 11 a.m.
Hopkins County Central softball at Whitesville Trinity — 1 p.m.
Madisonville-North baseball vs Owensboro Catholic — 2 p.m.
Hopkins County Central softball at Whitesville Trinity — 3 p.m.
May 9
Dawson Springs softball at Trigg County — 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central baseball vs Webster County — 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central softball at Hopkinsville — 5:30 p.m.
Madisonville-North baseball at Paducah Tilghman — 6 p.m.
May 10
Hopkins County Central baseball at Union County — 5:45 p.m.
Madisonville-North baseball at Lyon County — 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central softball vs Crittenden County — 6p.m.
May 12
Dawson Springs baseball vs Russellville — 5:30 p.m.
Dawson Springs softball at Hopkinsville— 5:30 p.m.
Madisonville-North baseball at Marshall County — 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central baseball at McLean County — 5:45 p.m.
Hopkins County Central softball vs Todd Central — 6 p.m.
May 13
Dawson Springs softball at Christian Fellowship — 5:30 p.m.
Madisonville-North baseball at Christian County — 5:30 p.m.
Dawson Springs baseball vs Todd Central — 6 p.m.
Hopkins County Central vs Warren Central — 6 p.m.
