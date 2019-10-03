Local Sports
Thursday
Boys Soccer
North at Christian County 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
North at Owensboro 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
North vs. Hopkinsville 7 p.m.
ON TELEVISION
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, October 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Georgia Southern at South Alabama - ESPNU 6:30 p.m.
Temple at East Carolina - ESPN 7 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
Rutgers at Penn State - BTN 6 p.m.
Louisiana State at Auburn - SEC 6 p.m.
Michigan at Wisconsin - BTN 8 p.m.
GOLF
European Tour Golf: Open de España, first round, Madrid - GOLF 5 a.m.
European Tour Golf: Open de España, first round, Madrid - GOLF 9 a.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: The Volunteers of America Classic, first round, Irving, Texas - GOLF 12 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Shriners Hospital for Children Open, first round, Las Vegas - GOLF3 p.m.
European Tour Golf: Open de España, second round, Madrid - GOLF 5 a.m. (Friday)
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y. - FS2 12 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) at Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.) - ESPN2 7 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
N.L. Division Series: St. Louis at Atlanta, Game 1 - TBS 4 p.m.
N.L. Division Series: Washington at LA Dodgers, Game 1 - TBS 7:30 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
LA Rams at Seattle - FOX 7:20 p.m.
LA Rams at Seattle - NFL 7:20 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Minnesota at Nashville - NBCSN 7 p.m.
RUGBY
World Cup 2019: Ireland vs. Russia, Pool A, Kobe, Japan - NBCSN 5 a.m.
World Cup 2019: South Africa vs. Italy, Pool B, Fukuroi, Japan - NBCSN 4:30 a.m. (Friday)
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea, Charlotte, N.C. - FS1 7 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds - TENNIS 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Quarterfinals - TENNIS 9 p.m.
ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Quarterfinals - TENNIS 5 a.m. (Friday)
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 7, Doha, Qatar - NBCSN 8:15 a.m.
IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 7, Doha, Qatar - NBCSN 12:30 p.m.
