Local Sports

Thursday

Boys Soccer

North at Christian County 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

North at Owensboro 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

North vs. Hopkinsville 7 p.m.

ON TELEVISION

(All times Central)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, October 3

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Georgia Southern at South Alabama - ESPNU 6:30 p.m.

Temple at East Carolina - ESPN 7 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

Rutgers at Penn State - BTN 6 p.m.

Louisiana State at Auburn - SEC 6 p.m.

Michigan at Wisconsin - BTN 8 p.m.

GOLF

European Tour Golf: Open de España, first round, Madrid - GOLF 5 a.m.

European Tour Golf: Open de España, first round, Madrid - GOLF 9 a.m.

LPGA Tour Golf: The Volunteers of America Classic, first round, Irving, Texas - GOLF 12 p.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The Shriners Hospital for Children Open, first round, Las Vegas - GOLF3 p.m.

European Tour Golf: Open de España, second round, Madrid - GOLF 5 a.m. (Friday)

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y. - FS2 12 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) at Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.) - ESPN2 7 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

N.L. Division Series: St. Louis at Atlanta, Game 1 - TBS 4 p.m.

N.L. Division Series: Washington at LA Dodgers, Game 1 - TBS 7:30 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

LA Rams at Seattle - FOX 7:20 p.m.

LA Rams at Seattle - NFL 7:20 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

Minnesota at Nashville - NBCSN 7 p.m.

RUGBY

World Cup 2019: Ireland vs. Russia, Pool A, Kobe, Japan - NBCSN 5 a.m.

World Cup 2019: South Africa vs. Italy, Pool B, Fukuroi, Japan - NBCSN 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea, Charlotte, N.C. - FS1 7 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds - TENNIS 5 a.m.

ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Quarterfinals - TENNIS 9 p.m.

ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Quarterfinals - TENNIS 5 a.m. (Friday)

TRACK AND FIELD

IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 7, Doha, Qatar - NBCSN 8:15 a.m.

IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 7, Doha, Qatar - NBCSN 12:30 p.m.

