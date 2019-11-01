Luke Mclroy, Camryn LaGrange and Kensley Zieba got some postseason recognition yesterday. McElroy was named Honorable Mention All-State for boys soccer.
LaGrange was named 2nd Team All-State and Zieba was named Honorable Mention also for 2nd Team All-State.
McElroy led the Maroons in scoring with 27 goals for the season. He also recorded 14 assists giving him a season total 67 points.
For the Lady Maroons LaGrange scored a program record 56 goals for the season. She recorded 16 assists givin her a 128 points in 2019. Zieba had 13 goals and 16 assists giving her 42 points for the year.
The Maroons soccer team had their best season since 2007 this year. They lost to Daviess County 3-2 in the semi-state round of the KHSAA State Tournament last week.
The Lady Maroons were eliminated in the second round of the 2nd Region Tournament this year, losing 2-1 to University Heights in penalty kicks.
