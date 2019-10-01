After a postponement of several weeks, Hopkins County Central finally met Madisonville North Hopkins on Sunday with North coming out with a 4-0 win on their home pitch. The match was supposed to be played in late August, but rain forced it to be rescheduled. The win also gave North the first overall seed in the 7th District.
"It was great to finally get this one out of the way," North head coach Christakis Agisilaou said. "From here on out, we're going to prepare for regionlals, and we know that we'll probably be facing them in the district tournament."
Both teams were evenly matched in the first 15 minutes of play with Central's goalkeeper Chase Garrett stopping just about everything coming his way. A high header from North's Logan Rainwater was just out of the reach of Garrett as he dove into the goal. The ball crossed the line to give North a 1-0 lead with 25 minutes remaining in the first half. Jack Dodds picked up the assist for North.
"You can't always stop a perfect shot," Central head coach Ben Lutz said. "Chase does a really good job back there for us."
Gavin Lear had a great chance to tie up the match late in the first half, but it went too high for him as his shot went over the cross bar and out of play. North went into halftime with a 1-0 lead.
A little over 10 minutes into the second half, Luke McElroy extended the Maroons lead to 2-0 with Dalton Daves getting credit for the assist. Daves scored a goal of his own 10 minutes later to make the score 3-0 North.
Central spent most of the time in their own zone, hardly giving themselves offensive opportunities. Agisilaou subbed in Niko Perez for Alex Brooks in goal midway through the second half.
"I put Niko in there just to give him experience," Agisilaou said. "He's going to be my future keeper, he's been working hard in practice, and he deserved to get in there. I knew Central wasn't going to attack that often, so I had confidence in him."
Dodds scored a successful PK attempt to extend the North lead to 4-0 with less than 20 minutes in the match. The Maroons have prided themselves in having different players score in their matches throughout the season.
"To me, soccer is a team game," Agisilaou said. "We don't have just one or two guys scoring, we have nine or 10 guys who can score for us. We scored four goals by four different guys today. It shows the diversity in our team, and that will make us dangerous going into the postseason."
As for Central, the Storm can also focus on the postseason with the 7th District Tournament at Caldwell County getting underway Monday, Oct. 7.
"We're going to focus on Caldwell County because we're going to face them in the district tournament," Lutz said. "Hopefully, we'll face North again in the second round of the tournament."
With the win on Saturday, North earned themselves a first-round bye in the 7th District Tournament where they will face whoever wins the Central vs.Caldwell match in the first round.
North enters the new week with a 12-3-2 record while Central has a 4-8-3 record going into the final week of the regular season.
