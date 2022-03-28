Hopkins County Central

The Storm and Lady Storm fit two tennis matches in last week, facing both Webster and Caldwell County.

On Monday Central hosted Webster County, losing match 3-7.

Playing in the number one spot, Chloe Mackey defeated the Lady Trojan’s Allison Miesel 8-5. Mia Collins lost her two seed match 8-6, while number three Katherine Keown fell 3-8, and number four Rachel Williams lost 8-0. Elissa Adams claimed victory in the five seed at 8-1 and Emma Killough won 8-1.

The Lady Trojans swept the Lady Storm in doubles play, claiming victory in all four pairings.

On Saturday Central traveled to Princeton to face Caldwell County. The Storm netters fell 3-8, with Mackey taking her number one spot 6-1, 6-2 against the Lady Tigers one seed, Josie Shaffer. Collins, Koewn and Williams each lost their singles matches, while Killough won 8-4 and Adams won 8-2.

In boys action, Jagger Byrum and Travin Qualls each lost 8-0.

Madisonville-North (boys)

Madisonville-North Hopkins knocked off a shorthanded Christian County tennis team on Friday in yet another cold afternoon on the courts.

The Colonels came into the contest with just three boys on their roster, all first year players, leading Maroon head coach Bryan Fazenbaker to make some changes to accommodate the Colonels current squad.

“I played my 3 player at one, 6 at 2, and 7 at 3. I want to win don’t get me wrong, but I don’t want to embarrass anyone,” he said. “Karma is a funny thing. That could be us in a few years.”

There weren’t any Cinderella stories in the contest. The Colonels managed to win a combine 5 games in 4 matches. Eli Dunn, Adam Tagg and Jett Lutz all won their singles matches while Tagg and Lukas Ramey won the doubles contest.

North vs Central (girls)

The Lady Maroons headed south to face Hopkins Central on their home turf on Monday night. Madisonville claimed all four singles matches in the contest, as well as one of the three doubles matches played.

In the number one singles match, North’s Megan Oakley beat Chloe Mackey 9-8. Emily Pinkerton defeated Central’s Mia Collins 8-1, while Macey Browning claimed a win over Emma Killough 8-4 and Albany Ray won 8-0 over Racheal Williams.

In doubles action the Lady Maroons’ Oakley and Pinkerton beat Chloe and Callie Mackey 8-3, but the Lady Storm claimed the other three matches. Kathrine and A Keown defeated Madisonville’s Randi Cruz and Emma Hampton 8-6, while Addie Rickard and Elissa Adams beat Addyson Raymer and Avery Henson 8-3.