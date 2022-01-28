Hopkins County Central looked to get a very important district win versus visiting Dawson Springs on Thursday night. Central certainly had a great atmosphere to play in, as the Storm tipped off following the Homecoming festivities. Overall the Storm prevailed 76-59.

Central took the opening tip and never looked back. Drake Skeen hit one of his four first half 3 pointers to start the scoring for the Storm. The Storm immediately turned up the defensive pressure and forced a 10 second count on the visiting Panthers. Dawson Springs was forced to take a timeout after another Storm basket. Dawson was able to chip away at the Storm lead thanks to 6 points from Rett Neiters to start the game. Dawson was able to take the lead 8-7, but that would be their last lead of the game. Central’s defensive pressure then forced a 12 point run capped off by a Trevor Weldon 3 point basket. After one quarter, Central led 25-10.

Weldon stayed hot to start the 2nd quarter. His third 3 pointer of the first half started the Storm scoring in the quarter. The quarter was controlled by the Storm full court press. Reese Belt was able to come away with three steals on the back side of the press to lead to multiple transition baskets. Dilyn Skinner was the bright spot for the Panthers in the first half, pouring in 16 points to match Marcus Eaves for the lead in the scorebook at the break. An Eaves layup at the buzzer brought the score to 50-24 at the half.

Dawson Springs started the scoring in the 3rd quarter. Rex Blue hit a 3 to add to his 13 2nd half points. The Storm continued to add to their lead. Marcus Eaves stole the basketball and hit a layup to bring the Storm lead to 31, their largest lead of the contest. Dawson Springs then started chipping away at the Storm lead. Dilyn Skinner hit a three, followed by another Blue 3 to bring the score to 64-46 at the end of the 3rd quarter.

Central was able to maintain their lead in the 4th quarter. Dawson was able to keep in the game due to a balanced scoring attack from Skinner and Neiters. Neiters 9 second half points were big on for the Panthers. Overall, Central prevailed in the 7th District contest 76-59. Marcus Eaves led the Storm in scoring with 33 followed by Trevor Weldon with 14. Skinner led Dawson in scoring with 21. The Storm will look to continue their winning streak facing Caldwell County on Friday night in another district contest in Princeton at 7:30 p.m.

HCC 25 50 64 76

DS 10 24 46 59

Storm-Eaves 33, Skeen 12, Morris 6, Hall 1, Weldon 14, Belt 4, Shadrick 3, Jones 1

Panthers-Skinner 21, Nieters 15, Blue 13, Cunningham 2, Pace 8