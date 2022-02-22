With a trip to the 7th District championship game on the line, Hopkins County Central and Caldwell County squared off for the third time this season. On paper, both teams entered with two of the top scorers in the region, looking to match baskets and take their squads to victory and a berth in the regional tournament. Central used a strong second half to defeat the Tigers 79-68.
The first quarter started off hot for the Storm. After winning the tipoff, Marcus Eaves scored the first basket of the game. A Storm steal led to a transition dunk by Wesley Morris to bring the Storm lead to 4. Caldwell County then took a charge and waved off a Central basket that swung momentum in favor of the Tigers. This momentum swing led to a 15-0 run by the Tigers. Marcus Eaves finally stopped the bleeding for the Storm. His layup with less than 30 seconds to go in the quarter brought the score to 15-6 in favor of the Tigers. Jabrion Spikes and Eaves then traded baskets to bring the score to 17-8 at the end of the quarter.
Spikes was able to find the bottom of the net for three to start the 2nd quarter. Central then worked their way back into the game. A Trevor Weldon layup capped a 9-0 run by the Storm. With just under five minutes to go in the quarter, Central trailed the Tigers 20-17. Xavier Bumpus for the Tigers stopped the run for the Storm with a layup and the foul. Drake Skeen got in the scorebook with a three point shot, but a Caldwell County three immediately afterward brought the score to 31-24 Tigers. Hopkins County Central took a timeout to set their offense. Wesley Morris converted out of the timeout with a layup, and Eaves converted two free throws on the next possession to bring the score to 31-26 with 1 minute to go in the quarter. The quarter closed with two Caldwell free throws. At half, Caldwell County led 33-28. Marcus Eaves led all scorers with 17 first half points. Caldwell County was led by Demaurius Thompson with 9 in the half.
Eaves started the scoring in the third quarter for Central. Spikes answered with a two of his own. Back-to-back threes by Eaves and Drake Skeen gave the Storm their first lead since they led 4-0 in the first quarter. The Storm took a four point lead as a Wesley Morris layup was converted after an assist by Trevor Weldon. Caldwell County answered and Central took a timeout with a 2 point lead. Wesley Morris scored out of the timeout, and a Whittington free throw by Caldwell County tied the game at 47 all. Eaves answered with a basket and free throws to bring the score to 52-47 as time expired in the quarter.
The fourth quarter started with multiple baskets by Wesley Morris. Caldwell County keyed in on Eaves after his big third quarter, and Morris took advantage. Caldwell County called a timeout as the Storm took a 7 point lead. Both teams traded baskets. Namari Hall was fouled and went to the line shooting the 1 and 1. Hall converted both free throws to bring the score to 60-51, giving the Storm their biggest lead of the game. Caldwell County took advantage at the free throw line and brought the score within 7, but Marcus Eaves answered quickly with a layup. The Storm led by 8 with 3:34 to go in the contest. The Storm lead ballooned to 10 after two free throws. A timeout with 2:25 to go in the contest, looked to give the Storm some more breathing room. The lead grew to 13 with 1:25 to go, but Spikes answered with a layup to pull the Tigers closer. As time expired, the Storm were victorious 79-68. Caldwell was led by Spikes with 34, but Marcus Eaves bested him for 35 points in the contest. The Storm advance to play Madisonville North Hopkins on Friday night in the District 7 Championship game.
HCC 8 28 52 79
CC 17 33 47 68
Storm-Eaves 35, Morris 19, Skeen 17, Weldon 4, Hall 2, Jones 2
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.