Hopkins County Central went on the road to last year state semi-finalist and 3 time defending regional champion Henderson County on Friday and the Lady Colonels showed why they have been queens of the second region for a while. With great full court pressure and intense man to man half court defense the Lady Colonels jumped out to 12-0 before the Lady Storm were able to break into the scoring column on a 3-point goal by Brooklyn Clark. The Lady Colonels lead 17-4 at the end of 1.

The Lady Colonels continued to show why they are one of the best defensive teams in the state as they open the lead to 34-7 at the half.

The Lady Storm came out and battle with the Lady Colonels in the third quarter behind a strong quarter of 10 points and 5 rebounds from Emile Jones. The Lady Colonels lead 51-19 at the end of 3

The Lady Storm continued the fight to the 4th quarter and opened the 4th quarter on a 6-2 run with 3-point field goals from Jones off an assist from Brooklyn Clark and a 3-point field goal by Mercy Sutton off an assist from Jones and the Lady Storm managed to claw within 53-25, but that was a close as the Lady Storm could get and Henderson County went on to win 63-27.

Emile Jones led the Storm with 13 points and 5 rebounds. Mercy Sutton had 6 points and 7 rebounds. Brooklyn Clark had 3 points, 2 assists, 2 steals and 4 block shots. Calijia Mason had 2 points and 5 rebounds. Tyah White had 2 points and 4 rebounds. Briana Fritz added 1 point and Lillie Whitaker-Greer added 7 rebounds.

The Lady Storm end the regular season at 17-9. The Lady Storm will open district tournament play on Monday vs Caldwell County at Caldwell County at 7:30. Madisonville North-Hopkins will play Dawson Springs in the first game at 6 PM Henderson County finishes the regular season at 20-4.

Hopkins County Central 04-03-12-08 - 27

Henderson County 17-17-17-12 - 63

Hopkins County Central: Jones 13, Sutton 6, Clark 3, Mason 2, White 2, Fritz 1

3 Point Goals: Jones 3, Clark 1, Sutton 1