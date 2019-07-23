Local Sports
Tuesday
Baseball
Madisonville Miners at Hoptown Hoppers- 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Baseball
Madisonville Miners vs. Henderson Flash- 7 p.m.
On Television
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, July 23
CYCLING
Tour de France: Stage 16, 110 miles, Nîmes, France- NBCSN 6:30 a.m.
Tour de France: Stage 17, 128 miles, Pont du Gard to Gap, France- NBCSN 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
DIVING
FINA World Championships: women's 20m high dive, South Korea (taped)- NBCSN 6 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
NY Yankees at Minnesota OR Oakland at Houston- MLB 7 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Rakuten Cup: FC Barcelona vs. Chelsea, Japan- ESPN2 5:30 a.m.
International Champions Cup: Real Madrid vs. Arsenal, Landover, Md.- ESPN 6 p.m.
International Champions Cup: Guadalajara vs. Atlético Madrid, Arlington, Texas- ESPN 8 p.m.
Leagues Cup Soccer: LA Galaxy vs. Tijuana, quarterfinal, Carson, Calif.- ESPN 10 p.m.
SWIMMING
FINA World Championships: From South Korea (taped)- NBCSN 11 a.m.
FINA World Championships: From South Korea (taped)- NBCSN 11 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
All-Star Team Selection Special- ESPN2 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Las Vegas- ESPN2 9 p.m.
