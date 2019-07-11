Baseball
Owensboro RiverDawgs 6, Madisonville Miners 4: The Miners couldn't keep up with the RiverDawgs as they lost game two of the doubleheader in Owensboro, 6-4.
After Madisonville tied it up 2-2 in the top of the second, Owensboro pulled away by scoring two runs of their own making it 4-2.
The Miners then cut the Owensboro lead to 4-2, but the RiverDawgs scored two more runs in the bottom of the fourth making it 6-3. Mason Libla pulled the Miners within two runs of the lead with an RBI double in the top of the fifth, but that's all the runs the Miners could produce in the loss.
The Miners recorded seven hits in the game with Ricky Sisto and Michael Sookdeo each going two for three. On the mound for Madisonville starter Adam Weining took the loss, making his record for the season 1-1.
Weining went three and a third innings giving up five runs on five hits while striking out three and walked four. Jackson Jarvis came in relief pitching two and two-thirds innings giving up one run on two hits and struck out three.
The Miners' record going into Wednesday night's game against Henderson is at 10-19, eight games back behind first place Hoptown in the West Division of the Ohio Valley League.
Golf
Go Junior Golf Series at Christmas Lake Golf Course in Santa Claus, Ind.
Madisonville only had two golfers in the event. Treyson Raymer shot a 43 in the boys 9-10 six-hole division and Ben Dickerson carded a 52 in the boys 13-15 nine-hole division. The next event for the Go Junior Golf Series will be the Southern Series Championship at Western Hills Municipal Golf Course in Hopkinsville on July 11.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.