Another major injury impacted the Maroons on Tuesday as Madisonville North Hopkins fell to Daviess County, 3-1.
The Panthers took the lead 10 minutes into the match. With 18:30 until halftime, North goalkeeper Alex Brooks was taken out by a Daviess County player while Brooks had possession of the ball in the penalty box. Brooks was tripped up at full speed, making him go head over heels and land hard on the ground. He was down for a few minutes while the athletic training staff was checking on him. North head coach Christakis Agisilaou argued with the officials for not pulling out a card on Daviess County.
After a short delay, Brooks was on his feet and walked off the pitch with North's athletic trainer to be evaluated on the sideline while the officials walked over to Daviess bench and issued a red card, automatically ejecting the Daviess player who hit Brooks. Seth Daniel went in to serve as North's keeper for the remainder of the match.
It was not clear whether or not Brooks suffered a concussion from the landing, but was likely taken out of the match due to concussion protocol. He appeared to be alert while he stayed on the sideline for the rest of the match.
North has had a few players go down so far this year from questionable hits by the opposing team, such as Zak Brown going down with an AC separation in his left shoulder after getting tripped up by the opposing goalie.
North went into halftime trailing 1-0, but Daviess County waited little time to extend their lead to 2-0 six minutes into the second half.
The Panthers scored again with 27:49 on the clock to give them a 3-0 lead.
The Panthers' defense proved to be a tough match up for the Maroons, who couldn't get anything going offensively, and when they did have a shot on goal, the visiting keeper would be in place for the stop.
Luke McElroy finally got North on the board with 5:31 remaining in the match with a successful penalty kick attempt to cut the Daviess County lead to 3-1.
With the loss on Tuesday, North's record sits at 7-3-1. Brooks allowed one goal and Daniel allowed two goals after coming into the match for the injured Brooks. North will host Webster County on Thursday with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
