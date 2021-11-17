After finishing the 2021 KHSAA State golf tournament in a tie for 28th, Madisonville North Hopkins’ Jackson Hill can now look forward to continuing his golf career at Northern Kentucky University in the fall.
“Golf has been a part of my life since I was a toddler,” he said. “Dad used to take me to the driving range and put me in a stroller so he could hit balls. Apparently he was a solid golfer, so I guess I could say I learned from him.”
The senior celebrating signing with NKU on Wednesday night at an event held at Lake Shore Country Club in Madisonville.
“There are so many people I could thank who have helped me in my golf career, but it would take way too long,” Hill stated. “For all of my friends who have been along throughout this journey, its been real. I remember when we were younger we all talked about going DI in something. As little kids none of us probably believed that any of us were going to do it. TO rich this goal after all these years of talking about it is a truly amazing feeling. I don’t think ya’ll know how appreciative I am for everything.”
