Local Sports

Tuesday

Boys Soccer

Hopkins County Central vs. Owensboro Catholic- 7:15 p.m. (Make up from Monday)

Madisonville North Hopkins at Warren East- 7:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Madisonville North Hopkins at Caldwell County- 7 p.m.

Hopkins County Central at McLean County- 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Hopkins County Central vs. Crittenden County- 7:30 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins at Trigg County- 7 p.m.

On Television

(All times Central)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, August 27

MLB BASEBALL

Chicago Cubs at NY Mets OR Pittsburgh at Philadelphia- MLB 6 p.m.

Texas at LA Angels- FS1 9 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

UEFA Champions League: Young Boys at Crvena Zvezda, Second Leg of the Playoff Round- TNT 2 p.m.

TENNIS

U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.- ESPN 11 a.m.

U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.- ESPN 6 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

Los Angeles at Washington- ESPN2 6 p.m.

