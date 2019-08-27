Local Sports
Tuesday
Boys Soccer
Hopkins County Central vs. Owensboro Catholic- 7:15 p.m. (Make up from Monday)
Madisonville North Hopkins at Warren East- 7:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins at Caldwell County- 7 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at McLean County- 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Hopkins County Central vs. Crittenden County- 7:30 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Trigg County- 7 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, August 27
MLB BASEBALL
Chicago Cubs at NY Mets OR Pittsburgh at Philadelphia- MLB 6 p.m.
Texas at LA Angels- FS1 9 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
UEFA Champions League: Young Boys at Crvena Zvezda, Second Leg of the Playoff Round- TNT 2 p.m.
TENNIS
U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.- ESPN 11 a.m.
U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.- ESPN 6 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
Los Angeles at Washington- ESPN2 6 p.m.
