The Hopkins County Madisonville Fair will be going on throughout this week and it will bring plenty of motor sport action along with it.
Starting Wednesday and going throughout the weekend there will be open competition at the Arena portion of the Fair with varying degrees of prizes.
The Motocross and ATV races will kick off the motor action at 7 p.m. Wednesday night. There will be 20 categories for bike races and another 19 for the ATV division, with action going on throughout the night.
They will also be open to adding new division if at least two people sign up for it on race day. The division will be divided in various ways ranging from age group to types of bike. The cost is $20 per class and $30 for pro classes. For more information or to sign up call Stephen Fulks at 270-339-8057.
The races will be followed up by a Demolition Derby on Thursday night. Starting at 7 p.m., cars will be crashing back and forth competing for a $1,500 first-place prize. The first 10 cars that sign up will receive a $25 bonus, to sign up contact Brad Doublin 270-970-0551 or Max Parrish 270-293-3091. To see all the rules and regulations, visit hopkinscountyfair.com.
The action will be capped off with KTPA Truck and Tractor Pull competition Friday and Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday.
There will be four sanctioned classes in both the Truck and Tractor pulls. For more information on the truck pull contact Brandon Cornelison at 270-634-2840 and for the tractor pull contact John Rudd 270-836-8523.
