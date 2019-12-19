Louisville, WKU bring in solid classes
University of Kentucky football coaches and fans can breathe a sigh of relief.
Justin Rogers, a 6-foot-4, 314-pound senior from Oak Park, Mich., signed his letter of intent to play for UK on Wednesday, the first day of college football's three-day early signing period.
Rivals ranks Rogers as a five-star prospect, making Rogers the second such player to sign with UK under Mark Stoops (Landon Young was the first, in 2016). Rogers is the highest-ranked recruit to sign with Kentucky since Rivals began rating players in 2002.
Rogers ranks as the No. 15 overall player, nationally, in Rivals' latest top 100 rankings for the class of 2020. He was once ranked as high as 10th nationally as an offensive lineman but is now rated as a defensive tackle, the position he'll play at Kentucky.
Octavious Oxendine was among the most coveted uncommitted players in Kentucky's senior football class, and the Radcliff native decided to stay close to home.
Oxendine, a 6-foot-3, 296-pound defensive tackle out of North Hardin High School ranked by Rivals as a four-star prospect, announced his commitment to and signed a letter of intent to play for UK. He chose the Wildcats over offers from a final three that also included Tennessee and Texas.
Two quarterbacks will enroll at UK in January.
Lexington Catholic standout Beau Allen, whom UK has recruited since he was a freshman, was the first signee of the 2020 recruiting class. The addition of Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood was also publicly addressed by the school for the first time as part of its National Signing Day coverage.
"They are different styles but both are just great competitors," said Stoops of the incoming signal-callers. "We've been recruiting Beau for four years now and have gotten to know him and his family so well. ... Joey is a unique situation. Any time you go into a transfer it's different. ... He's a big ol' dude, now. A big monster. He's a real talented player, and we're excited to bring him into the fold."
LOUISVILLE
University of Louisville head football coach Scott Satterfield signed 25 student-athletes on Wednesday.
Coming off a 7-5 regular season, the Cardinals added a strong class to help ease the departure of 27 seniors.
Fifteen signees are expected to enroll when class resumes in January.
The Cardinals signed players from 12 states, with seven from Georgia and five from Florida. Three players were signed from Ohio and a pair from Kentucky.
See signees/Page B2
signees
The 2020 class is highlighted by quarterback Tee Webb from Cartersville, Ga., who posted a 52-3 mark and was a four-time regional champion. He inked with the Cardinals after throwing for over 6,000 yards and 60 touchdowns in his scholastic career.
The Cardinals added one of the top offensive linemen in the country, Trevor Reid from Georgia Military College. With two years of eligibility remaining, Reid is the top-rated JUCO tackle in the country.
Four-star linebacker Kameron Wilson is the second-highest rated player in the class. The McDonough, Ga., native totaled 123 tackles and 25.5 sacks as a senior. He also was credited with 47 tackles for loss to earn first-team all-state honors. Marvin Dallas, the No. 1 JUCO outside linebacker, is also one of the highest-rated players in the class after coming out of Georgia Military College.
Four-star quarterback Chubba Purdy announced his commitment to Florida State. Purdy committed to Louisville in June but flipped his decision to the Seminoles. The Gilbert, Ariz., native visited Florida State last weekend after newly hired coach Mike Norvell offered him a scholarship.
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Western Kentucky University head football coach Tyson Helton announced 15 new Hilltoppers signed National Letters of Intent in the Class of 2020 early signing period on Wednesday.
Five Georgians and two Kentuckians highlight the early class, which includes eight offensive players and seven defensive players.
"Really good day for us, really excited about this year's signing class," Helton said. "I really felt like we met our needs in the early signing period. I really felt like we hit home on all the areas we needed to hit. I really felt like the positions we had some needs in we were really able to get those spots filled with guys that we think in the future could really help us.
"The thing that I really, really like is that nine to 10 of these guys will be here for spring football; they're early graduates. So, I think that will be huge for us moving forward with our program."
Overall, nine signees are coming from high schools and six signees are from junior colleges.
Offensive linemen Mark Goode, from LaRue County High School, and Colt Jackson, from South Warren High School, are the early signess from Kentucky.
The traditional signing period on the first Wednesday in February 2020 remains, and around 10 open spaces were intentionally left by the staff to add on to this class.
"We'll hit that next round of guys in the February signing period and continue through spring to see if there's transfer guys, those types of things," said Helton, who hopes to find more players that fit the program as well as Wednesday's group. "I thought it was extremely important -- our culture right now in our program is excellent -- and I wanted to make sure that whoever we brought into this program that they fit our culture.
"We got a lot of great guys with great character. They love to work, they love football. It takes time to really find out if a guy likes that. So, we were able to establish those relationships. I really feel like we know these guys really well. Moving forward, they ought to be a good fit for us."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.