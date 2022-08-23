Madisonville-North Hopkins Cross Country teams competed in the Central Kentucky Run for the Gold event in Elizabethtown. The Maroons posted an 8th place finish out of 37 teams, while the Lady Maroons wee 15th of 23 teams.
Madisonville’s boys varsity team was led by Drew Burden who finished 20th, followed by Maddox Knight in 29th and Lucas Offutt in 38th. Dakota Evans placed 86th, wit Broderick Duncan crossing the line in 132 and Luka Celik finishing in 213th. A total of 262 boys competed in the event.
Three Maroons ran in the JV event. Michael Strahl was 136th, followed by Mitchell Mayes (153) and Nicholas Tooley (168th).
Joy Alexander led the way for the Lady Maroons Varsity squad, crossing the line in 27th overall. Madisyn Johnson was 69, followed by Katie Gillette (72nd), Emma Evans (163rd), Laci Ray (164th) and Maddi Parris (193). A total of 202 girls ran in the event.
Two girls ran in the JV event for the Lady Maroons. Maria Diaz was 105th and Emily Strahl was 121.
The next event schedules for the Maroons will be the Annual Madisonville Classic on Saturday at Madisonville-North Hopkins High School.
