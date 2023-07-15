Head Coach Brian Campbell remains hopeful for the post-season despite recent losses by the Madisonville Miners.

Both Wednesday and Thursday were tough for Madisonville as they fell to the Henderson Flash 15-3 and the Dubois County Bombers 7-3.

Henderson started early with their offense and the Miners were never able to make a comeback. With two runs scored in the first inning and six more runs by the second, the Miners were down by eight going into the third inning. Flash totaled 17 hits to the Miners six.

Pitcher Schon Pespisa got the L for the Miners, allowing ten hits and 12 runs in the two innings pitched.

“I’m still hopeful. Our guys haven’t given up,” Coach Campbell said. “We are still in the hunt, just have to sneak into the post season.”

Thursday’s game was a different vibe but same result as the Miners lost the lead late in the game. The Miners outhit the Bombers eight hits to six but it just wasn’t enough to bring home the W.

The game was tied 3-3 in the top of the ninth, when the Bombers exploded from the plate bringing in four runs to win it.

“Thursday night’s game was heartbreaking,” Miners Head Coach Brian Campbell said. “We gave a very talented team extra opportunities and they capitalized.”

Jack Robinson started the game for Madisonville Miners, lasting five and two-thirds innings, allowing zero runs on one hit and striking out two. Miners hit one home run on the day. Dong Joon Shin had a long ball in the seventh inning, teammate Jace Parnin led Madisonville with two hits in four at bats.

Right handed pitcher Luke Osborn took the loss for Madisonville Miners, lasting one and one-third innings, allowing three hits and five runs.

“I hope we see everyone out for one last home game of this year. We have loved the fans support throughout the season and how much they have been there for us. We love our fans, couldn’t ask for better fans than what we have in Madisonville. We still have an opportunity to get into the post season. We need the fans to get there on Sunday night!”