Senior running back Jeriah Hightower took over this season for the Madisonville North Hopkins Football High School football team.
He led the state in rushing with 3,001 rushing yard and 33 touchdowns as the Maroons had a historic season making it all the way to the Class 4A semistate finals.
Now people have taken notice. Since the season ended Hightower has been racking up the accolades for his work. He has won the Independence Bank Revolutionary Player of the Year, the ABC Home team Friday MVP of the year, and was recently named to the first-team Kentucky All-State Football team.
"It's great to see a guy who has put in so much work for this program the last four years get recognized," said North Head coach Jay Burgett. "He is a great kid on and off the field. He gets good grades, he has a good ACT (score). So it's just nice for him get all the accolades he deserves."
This comes on top of all the awards he had already earned at the district level and yet despite having his name on the awards, he keeps giving all thecredit to his teammates.
"It means a lot to win the award, but it's really more of a team award," he said after winning the District 1 player of the year earlier in the season. "Like I always say its the rest of the guys that put me in a position to succeed. The push me in practice and make me better every day. This award is for them just as much as it is for me."
Hightower broke the single-season school record at North and took his career tally to a school-record 6,306.
"His career at North might be unmatchable " said Burgett. "To rush for 1,000 yards as a sophomore, get to almost 2,000 as a junior and to break 3,000 this season is unthinkable. Only eight players in Kentucky history have been able to break the 3,000 mark."
Hightower's work has earned him a level of respect across the coaching staff.
"Our coaches really respect Jeriah -- he works hard, he gets good grades, he just a great kid," said Burgett about his player earlier in the season. "I anticipate him getting some more accolades before the season is over,"
And Burgett was right.
Hightower's award recognition season has already come out to a strong start and it still isn't over. Hightower may have missed out on the coveted Mr. Football last week after being a finalist, but he is still in line to continue getting awards throughout the month.
Something that has helped on the recruiting trail. As of right now, Hightower has offers to play division one football at the University of Tennessee Martin and Illinois State University, but he is still continuing to get traction on the recruiting.
"A lot of colleges have in contact during the week, his recruiting is just catching up now," said Burgett. "The more awards he gets the more attention he will receive. He has done all the work on the field now colleges are wrapping up their season and starting to get out on recruiting."
Hightower hasn't made a decision, but his name keeps grabbing coaches' attention and he continues to add tohis tally of accolades.
