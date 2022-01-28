After a two year absence, the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library is bringing the Build-A-Snowman Contest back.

Shanna Turner, the children’s and young adults services and outreach coordinator for the library, said they have not hosted the contest the past couple of years because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s a new year, and we want to shake things up just a little bit,” she said,

The contest started years ago as something the library could offer between the beginning of December and the New Year, she said. Over the years as programs were added in December, the snowman contest got overlooked. In 2018, the contest was moved to January, and this year the library decided to move it to February.

Turner said anyone who wants to enter the contest can, but there are some guidelines to follow. Anyone who is preschool age to adults can make a snowman or snowperson to enter into the contest. Preschool age is any child who has not completed kindergarten.

The rules are, only one person per entry, snowmen cannot be made with any kind of food, all entries should be no more than three feet tall and one and a half feet wide. All work must be original and entirely done by the person entering the contest.

“The most important rule of them all is to have fun and be creative,” said Turner.

The contest age groups are preschoolers, ages 5-12, ages 13-19, and ages 20 and up.

All snowmen entries need to be turned into the library no later than 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Judging for the contest will be done by the public from Tuesday, Feb. 15 to Saturday, Feb. 19. Anyone can come into the library that week during library hours and vote once a day for the snowman they like in each age group.

The winner of each category will be the snowman with the most votes, she said. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Contest entry forms can be found on the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library Facebook page, picked up at the library, or emailed upon request.

For more information about the contest, call the library at 270-825-2680.