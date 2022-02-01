Hopkins County Central opened up their games for the week at Union County. Central entered Union County‘s gym with familiarity as the Storm made it to the Class 2A Sectional championship game at Brave gym. This familiarity led to a hot hand for the Storm as four Storm players scored in double figures on the night. Hopkins County Central ended the game just below the century mark, winning 99-87.

The Braves took the opening tip of the game but were unable to score on their first possession. Namari Hall scored the first basket of the game for either side. A quick Union County 3 pointer started an 8-0 run for the Braves. A Wesley Morris layup ended the Brave run. Drake Skeen’s three pointer pulled the Storm within 1 point at 8-7. Izaiah Manuel hit his third triple of the first quarter, and a Marcus Eaves layup brought the score to a tie at 12. Both teams traded baskets and the score at the end of the first quarter was 19-18.

The second quarter was characterized by Hopkins County Central’s full court press. Marcus Eaves picked up his 3rd foul with 5 minutes to go in the quarter with the score 30-28 in favor of the Braves. Wesley Morris picked up several steals and layups in Eaves’ absence in the press. Union simply would not give in to the Storm pressure. The score at halftime stood at 39-37 in favor of the Braves. Manuel led the Braves in the first half with 17 points. Central had a balanced scoring effort in the first half. Drake Skeen led the way for the Storm with 11, Morris had 10, and Eaves chipped in 9.

Hopkins County Central caught fire in the second half. Drake Skeen poured in multiple three pointers in the third quarter and Marcus Eaves finally got back in rhythm after his foul trouble in the first half. After taking the lead early in the 3rd quarter, the Storm continued to use their hot hand to balloon their lead to double figures at the end of the quarter 72-61.

Namari Hall’s basket to start the 4th quarter gave the Storm their biggest lead of the night at 13. Union County was unable to make any headway on the Storm lead. As the Braves attempted to foul to get the ball back, Hopkins County Central executed at the free throw line to add to their lead.

A Wesley Morris dunk put the Storm up 96-85. The Storm had the last possession and could have reached the century mark for the first time this season, but dribbled out the clock to win 99-87. Marcus Eaves led all scorers with 38, with 29 of those coming in the second half. Skeen, Morris, and Hall also reached double figures with 27, 21, and 11 respectively. Union County was led by Manuel with 36. Pending weather, the Storm will look to earn a big win in the first region as they travel to Marshall County on Thursday night.

HCC 19 37 72 99

UC 18 39 61 87

Storm-Eaves 38, Skeen 27, Morris 21, Hall 11, Weldon 2