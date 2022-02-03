Calendar
Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.
TODAY
Hopkins Central at Marshall County — 7:30 p.m. (CANCELED)
Feb. 4
Dawson Springs girls at Crittenden County — 6 p.m.
Madisonville girls at Caldwell County — 6 p.m. (CANCELED)
Hopkins Central girls vs Ohio County — 7:30 p.m. (CANCELED)
Dawson Springs at Crittenden County — 7:30 p.m.
Hopkins Central vs McLean County at Owensboro Sports Center — 6 p.m. (CANCELED)
Madisonville at Caldwell — 7:30 p.m. (CANCELED)
Feb. 5
Dawson Springs girls vs UHA — 1 p.m.
Hopkins Central girls vs McLean County — 3:30 p.m.
Dawson Springs at Trigg County — 4 p.m.
Madisonville vs Paducah Tilghman at Owensboro Sports Center — 6 p.m.
12th Annual HCCHS Storm Archery Classic — Madisonville
Feb. 7
Dawson Springs vs Trigg County 7 p.m.
Hopkins Central girls vs Warren Central — 7:30 p.m.
Madisonville girls vs Hancock County — 7:30 p.m.
Hopkins Central at Madisonville — 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 8
Dawson Springs girls vs Trigg County — 6 p.m.
Hopkins Central at Crittenden County — 7:30 p.m.
Madisonville girls vs Daviess County — 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 10
Dawson Springs vs McLean County — 7:30 p.m.
Hopkins Central girls at Livingston Central — 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11
Dawson Springs girls vs Livingston Central — 6 p.m.
Hopkins Central girls at Madisonville — 7:30 p.m.
Hopkins Central vs Trigg County — 7:30 p.m.
Madisonville at UHA — 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 12
Dawson Springs girls at Ballard Memorial — 1 p.m.
Hopkins Central girls at Christian County — 3:30 p.m.
Hopkins Central at Russelville — 3:30 p.m.
2022 Madisonville North Hopkins Maroon Archery Classic — Madisonville
Feb. 14
Dawson Springs girls vs Heritage Christian — 6 p.m.
Hopkins Central girls vs Madisonville — 6 p.m.
Dawson Springs at St. Mary — 7 p.m.
Hopkins Central vs. Madisonville — 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 15
Dawson Springs girls vs Union County — 6 p.m.
Dawson Springs at Lyon County — 7:30 p.m.
Hopkins Central girls at Crittenden County — 7:30 p.m.
Hopkins Central at Livingston Central — 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 17
Hopkins Central girls vs Todd Central — 6 p.m.
Madisonville girls vs Apollo — 7 p.m.
Dawson Springs at Apollo — 7:30 p.m.
Madisonville at Trigg County — 7:30 p.m.
KyNASP Region 2 Archery Regional — Madisonville
Feb. 18
Dawson Springs girls at Todd Central — 6 p.m.
Dawson Springs at Todd Central — 7:30 p.m.
Hopkins Central vs Lyon County — 7:30 p.m.
Madisonville vs Evansville Christian — 7:30 p.m.
KyNASP Region 2 Archery Regional — Madisonville
Feb. 19
KyNASP Region 2 Archery Regional — Madisonville
