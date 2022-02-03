Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Freezing rain in the morning will become a wintry mix of precipitation. Potential for significant icing. High 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 21F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.