Local Sports
Saturday
Boys Basketball
Traditional Bank Holiday Classic: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. TBA at Lexington Catholic
Girls Basketball
Marlin Holiday Classic: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. TBA at Panama City, Fla.
Lady Gator Holiday Classic: Dawson Springs vs. TBA at Greenwood
Sunday
Boys Basketball
Traditional Bank Holiday Classic: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. TBA at Lexington Catholic
Monday
Boys Basketball
Hopkins Couny Central vs. Livingston Central- 6:30 p.m.
Dawson Springs at Apollo- 7:15 p.m.
Traditional Bank Holiday Classic: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. TBA at Lexington Catholic
Girls Basketball
Marlin Holiday Classic: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. TBA at Panama City, Fla.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, December 28
BOXING
Showtime Championship: Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (lightweight), Atlanta- SHO 8 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Brown at Duke- ESPN2 10:30 a.m.
Central Michigan at Purdue- BTN 11 a.m.
American at Georgetown- FS1 11 a.m.
Long Beach State at Florida- SECN 11 a.m.
Wisconsin at Tennessee- CBS 12:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Memphis- ESPN2 12:30 p.m.
Central Arkansas at Marquette- FS1 1 p.m.
Texas Southern at Arizona State- PAC-12N 2 p.m.
Louisville at Kentucky- CBS 2:45 p.m.
Florida International at Minnesota- BTN 3 p.m.
Louisiana (Monroe) at Butler- FS1 3 p.m.
Cal State Fullerton at UCLA- PAC-12N 4 p.m.
Midland at Creighton- FS1 5 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
Michigan State at Indiana- BTN 5 p.m.
Michigan at Maryland- BTN 7 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Iowa State, Orlando, Fla.- ABC 11 a.m.
The Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs. Penn State, Dallas- ESPN 11 a.m.
College Football Playoff: The Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Louisiana State, Semifinal, Atlanta- ESPN 3 p.m.
College Football Playoff: The Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Louisiana State, Semifinal, Atlanta (Command Center)- ESPN2 3 p.m.
College Football Playoff: The Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Louisiana State, Semifinal, Atlanta (Skycast)- ESPNEWS 3 p.m.
College Football Playoff: The Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Louisiana State, Semifinal, Atlanta (Film Room)- ESPNU 3 p.m.
College Football Playoff: The Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Louisiana State, Semifinal, Atlanta (LSU Radio) SECN 3 p.m.
College Football Playoff: The Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State, Semifinal Glendale, Ariz. (Clemson Radio)- ACCN 7 p.m.
College Football Playoff: The Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State, Semifinal Glendale, Ariz.- ESPN 7 p.m.
College Football Playoff: The Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State, Semifinal Glendale, Ariz. (Command Center)- ESPN2 7 p.m.
College Football Playoff: The Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State, Semifinal Glendale, Ariz. (Skycast)- ESPNEWS 7 p.m.
College Football Playoff: The Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State, Semifinal Glendale, Ariz. (Film Room)- ESPNU 7 p.m.
IIHF HOCKEY
World Junior Championship: Slovakia vs. Finland, Trinec, Czeck Republic- NHLN 8 a.m.
World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Russia, Ostravice, Czeck Republic- NHLN 12 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator ‥237 Main Card: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Rampage Jackson (heavyweight), Saitama, Japan- PARAMOUNT 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NY Rangers at Toronto- NHLN 6 p.m.
RUGBY
Premiership: Harlequins vs. Leicester- NBCSN 11:30 p.m.
PRO14: Leinster at Munster- ESPNEWS 12 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Premier League: Bournemouth at Brighton- NBCSN 6:25 a.m.
Premier League: Everton at Newcastle United- NBCSN 8:55 a.m.
Premier League: Tottenham at Norwich City- NBC 11:30 p.m.
Premier League: Manchester United at Burnley- NBC 1:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Hawaii Open, Finals, Honolulu, Hawaii- TENNIS 3 p.m.
Sunday, December 29
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Bryant at Maryland- BTN 11 a.m.
Cornell at Penn State- ESPNU 11 a.m.
The Cleveland Classic: West Virginia vs. Ohio State, Cleveland- FS1 11 a.m.
Liberty at Louisiana State- SECN 12:30 p.m.
Texas A&M (Corpus Cristi) at Nebraska- BTN 1 p.m.
North Carolina A&T at Illinois- ESPNU 1 p.m.
Massachusetts (Lowell) at Michigan- FS1 1 p.m.
Iona at Colorado- PAC-12N 1 p.m.
Kansas at Stanford- ABC 2 p.m.
Appalachian State at North Carolina State- ACCN 3 p.m.
Hartford at Northwestern- BTN 3 p.m.
Navy at Virginia- ESPN2 3 p.m.
Kennesaw State at Iowa- ESPNU 3 p.m.
Alabama State at Oregon- PAC-12N 3 p.m.
Lipscomb at Auburn- SECN 3 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Virginia Commonwealth- NBCSN 4 p.m.
Arkansas at Indiana- BTN 5 p.m.
Harvard at California- PAC-12N 5 p.m.
Richmond at Alabama- SEC 5:30 p.m.
Western Michigan at Michigan State- BTN 7 p.m.
Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Washington State- PAC-12N 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Southern California- PAC-12N 9 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
North Carolina State at Boston College- ACC 11 a.m.
Wake Forest at Miami- ACCN 1 p.m.
Louisville at Syracuse- ESPN2 1 p.m.
Providence at Villanova- FS1 3 p.m.
IIHF HOCKEY
World Junior Championship: Finland vs. Kazakhstan , Trinec, Czeck Republic- NHLN 8 a.m.
World Junior Championship: Russia vs. U.S., Ostravice, Czeck Republic- NHLN 12 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Houston at New Orleans- NBATV 7 p.m.
Dallas at LA Lakers- ESPN 8:30 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Buffalo, LA Chargers at Kansas City, Miami at New England- CBS 12 p.m.
Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Cincinnati, Green Bay at Detroit, Chicago at Minnesota, Atlanta at Tampa Bay, New Orleans at Carolina- FOX 12 p.m.
Regional Coverage: Oakland at Denver, Indianapolis at Jacksonville, Pittsburgh at Baltimore, Tennessee at Houston- CBS 3:25 p.m.
Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Rams, Washington at Dallas, Philadelphia at NY Giants- FOX 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle- NBC 7:20 p.m.
RUGBY
Premiership: Exeter vs. Saracens (taped)- NBCSN 12 a.m. (Monday)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal- NBCSN 7:55 a.m.
Premier League: Wolverhampton at Liverpool- NBCSN 10:25 a.m.
Monday, December 30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Xavier at Villanova- FS1 5:30 p.m.
Yale at North Carolina- ACCN 6 p.m.
William & Mary at Elon- CBSSN 6 p.m.
Seton Hall at DePaul- FS1 7:30 p.m.
Tulane at Memphis- CBSSN 8 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The First Responder Bowl: Kentucky vs. Western Michigan, Dallas- ESPN 11:30 a.m.
The Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville, Nashville, Tenn.- ESPN 3 p.m.
The Redbox Bowl: California vs. Illinois, Santa Clara, Calif.- FOX 3 p.m.
The Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia, Miami- ESPN 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Under Armour All-America Game: Practice, Orlando, Fla.- ESPNU 3 p.m.
IIHF HOCKEY
World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Germany, Ostravice, Czeck Republic- NHLN 8 a.m.
World Junior Championship: Czech Repiblic vs. U.S., Ostravice, Czeck Republic- NHLN 12 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Atlanta at Orlando- NBATV 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland- NBATV 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Ottawa at Pittsburgh- NHLN 6 p.m.
