Lady Maroons win on senior night in straight sets

The Lady Maroons volleyball team closed out their regular season on Thursday night in dominating fashion by defeating McLean County 25-17, 25-11, 25-16 in straight sets.
On senior night when Madison McCabe, Alysia Howard and Palysia Browder were honored, Madisonville entertained the home crowd with a solid all-around performance.
All three sets were blowouts as North cruised to a victory that puts them at 15-18 on the year.
After quickly dropping to a 3-0 deficit to start the match, North woke up and stormed through the Lady Cougars, outscoring them by 10 the rest of the way. McCabe provided the offense with numerous kills on the night, while Natalie Collier and Browder both provided five points.
The second set was over before McLean could find a rhythm. North opened up the set with a 9-2 run and continued adding to the margin before taking the set by 14 points.
In the third, McLean showed their claws staying within striking distance, but the Lady Maroons quickly found separation again. North closed out the match on a 10-1 scoring run after being tied at 15 to clinch the victory.
The commanding win couldn't have come at better time for the Lady Maroons, who had lost three of their last four coming in and have postseason play starting next week.
Next up for the North is a match up with Hopkins Central Tuesday night with a spot in the district finals and a place at the regionals at stake.
