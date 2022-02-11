Schedules for boys and girls basketball post season tournaments were released to the media yesterday as the regular season begins to wind down.
The 7th District tournament will be hosted in Princeton this year at Caldwell County High School. The first round of the girls tournament will be on Monday, February 21 at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. The boys’ first round will follow on Tuesday at the same times. The girls district championship will be held on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. and the boys’ title game will be on Friday at 6 p.m.
Region 2 tournaments will be held the following week. The winner of each district tournament will play host to their own first round regional tournament game, with girls playing on Monday at 6:30 p.m. and boys playing on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
For the second round the tournament will move to a centralized site, with the Madisonville-North hosting the girls and Hopkinsville High School hosting the boys. The girls will play the second round on Wednesday, March 2 at 6 and 7:30 p.m., with the regional championship to be held on Friday at 7 p.m. The boys will play their second round on Thursday with the championship game being on Saturday at 1 p.m., although that time could change.
