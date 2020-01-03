Local Sports
FridayBoys Basketball
Hopkins County Central vs. Webster County- 7 p.m.
Dawson Springs vs. Evansville Christian School- 7:15 p.m.
SaturdayBoys Basketball
Raymond Reed Classic: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. John Hardin at South Laurel- 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Hopkins County Central at Muhlenberg County- 1 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, January 3
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Toledo at Ball State- CBSSN 6 p.m.
Central Florida at Houston- ESPN2 6 p.m.
Wright State at Oakland- ESPNU 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at Ohio State- FS1 6 p.m.
Rutgers at Nebraska- BTN 7 p.m.
Kent State at Bowling Green- CBSSN 8 p.m.
Temple at Tulsa- ESPNU 8 p.m.
Georgetown at Seton Hall- FS1 8 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
DePaul at Providence- FS2 5:30 p.m.
Colorado at Oregon- PAC-12N 9 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Nevada (Reno), Boise, Idaho- ESPN 2:30 p.m.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
Kentucky at Utah- PAC-12N 7 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
Western Michigan at Notre Dame- NBCSN 6 p.m.
CURLING (MEN'S)
Scotland vs. U.S. (taped)- NBCSN 8:30 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Second Round, Maui, Hawaii- GOLF 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
ESPN Showcase: Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. Patrick School (N.J.), Minneapolis- ESPN2 8 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Philadelphia at Houston- ESPN 7 p.m.
New Orleans at LA Lakers- ESPN 9:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Washington at Carolina- NHLN 6:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia- TENNIS 2 a.m.
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia- TENNIS 5 a.m.
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia- TENNIS 5 p.m.
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia- TENNIS 2 a.m. (Saturday)
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Saturday)
