With district tournament seeding already done, teams have the next week to get themselves geared up for the post season. The Lady Maroons headed to Daviess County on Monday to face Owensboro High School, the team that sewed up the 9th District regular season title last week, and the Lady Red Devils showed why they came out on top of the district pile this season.
Although Madisonville controlled the tipoff, they were unable to convert that to a basket, and OHS quickly jumped out in front. The Lady Devils stretched their led to as much as eight during the first eight minutes of play at 10-2, and by the end of the period had pulled away to 15-5.
Owensboro put three points on the board in the first minute of the second quarter to stretch their lead to 13. Madisonville made several attempts during the period to close the gap, getting as close as nine points, where they seemed to hit a wall. Bolstered by some sharpshooting from the free-throw line, the Lady Maroons were finally able to gain some ground in the closing two minutes of the quarter, outscoring OHS 11-10 to head to the locker room down 25-16 lead into halftime.
Coming back from the break, Kailey Barber waisted no time getting the Lady Maroons on the board with a three, which seemed to swing momentum in Madisonville’s direction. The Lady Maroons slowly reeled the Lady Devils back in, finally tying them at 31-31 on a wide-open three by Barber as they neared the 2 minute mark. Each team would sink a basket to keep it knotted at 33 as the seconds wound down, until a last second shot by OHS gave the Lady Devils a 35-33 edge headed into the fourth.
Owensboro came out hot in the fourth quarter and slowly pulled away from Madisonville as the clock wound down, outpacing the Lady Maroons 23-8 to take a 58-41 win.
Kailey Barber and SaNya Carney led the Lady Maroons with eight points each. Amari Lovan finished with seven, Bryanne Johnson had five, Destiny Whitsell finished with four. Jaycee Noffsinger, Riley Sword, and Taylor Nelson all had three apiece.
