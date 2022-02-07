Monday night was senior night for the Hopkins County Central Lady Storm and seniors Briana Fritz and Kire Peyton stole the show.
Fritz came out and scored the first 5 points of the game and 7 of the Lady Storm first 9 points and Peyton added 5 as the 2 seniors combined for 12 of the Lady Storm 16 points as the Lady Storm lead 16-3 after one quarter of play.
The strong play from the seniors continued in the second quarter as the Lady Storm outscored Warren Central 17-7 to lead 33-10 at the half. Fritz and Peyton combined for 19 of the Lady Storm 33 first-half points with Fritz with 12 and Peyton adding 7.
Emile Jones and Mercy Sutton had a strong first halves in support of her senior teammates as Sutton had 10 points and 6 rebounds and Jones had 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals.
The senior picked up in the third quarter right where they lead off when both hit 3 points shots as the Lady Storm extended the lead over the Lady Dragons to 43-20. The Lady Storm opened the fourth quarter with a 18-6 run to extend the lead to the running clock at 61-26 on a Jones 3 pointer.
Fritz finished her big senior night with 16 points and 5 deflections. Peyton had 10 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.
Sutton had another double double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Jones had 7 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 steals. Brooklyn Clark added 7 points and 6 steals, Calijia Mason added 6 points and Whitaker-Greer had 2 points.
The Lady Storm held the Lady Dragon to 11-46 from the field for 24% and forced 18 Warren Central turnovers.
The Lady Storm improved to 16-4 on the season and will head to Graves County on Tuesday to play a varsity only contest at 6 p.m., and then will play at Madisonville North Hopkins on Friday night.
Warren Central 03-07-10-10-30
Hopkins Co. Central 16-17-10-21-64
Hopkins County Central: Fritz 16, Sutton 16, Peyton 10, Clark 7, Jones 7, Mason 6, Whitaker-Greer 2
3 Pointers: Fritz 3, Jones 2, Mason 2, Peyton 2, Clark 2
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.