Monday night was senior night for the Hopkins County Central Lady Storm and seniors Briana Fritz and Kire Peyton stole the show.

Fritz came out and scored the first 5 points of the game and 7 of the Lady Storm first 9 points and Peyton added 5 as the 2 seniors combined for 12 of the Lady Storm 16 points as the Lady Storm lead 16-3 after one quarter of play.

The strong play from the seniors continued in the second quarter as the Lady Storm outscored Warren Central 17-7 to lead 33-10 at the half. Fritz and Peyton combined for 19 of the Lady Storm 33 first-half points with Fritz with 12 and Peyton adding 7.

Emile Jones and Mercy Sutton had a strong first halves in support of her senior teammates as Sutton had 10 points and 6 rebounds and Jones had 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals.

The senior picked up in the third quarter right where they lead off when both hit 3 points shots as the Lady Storm extended the lead over the Lady Dragons to 43-20. The Lady Storm opened the fourth quarter with a 18-6 run to extend the lead to the running clock at 61-26 on a Jones 3 pointer.

Fritz finished her big senior night with 16 points and 5 deflections. Peyton had 10 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

Sutton had another double double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Jones had 7 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 steals. Brooklyn Clark added 7 points and 6 steals, Calijia Mason added 6 points and Whitaker-Greer had 2 points.

The Lady Storm held the Lady Dragon to 11-46 from the field for 24% and forced 18 Warren Central turnovers.

The Lady Storm improved to 16-4 on the season and will head to Graves County on Tuesday to play a varsity only contest at 6 p.m., and then will play at Madisonville North Hopkins on Friday night.

Warren Central 03-07-10-10-30

Hopkins Co. Central 16-17-10-21-64

Hopkins County Central: Fritz 16, Sutton 16, Peyton 10, Clark 7, Jones 7, Mason 6, Whitaker-Greer 2

3 Pointers: Fritz 3, Jones 2, Mason 2, Peyton 2, Clark 2