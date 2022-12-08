The National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) returns to Hopkins County this weekend when the 2022-23 archery season kicks off with the 2022 JSES Eagles Classic at the Hopkins County Archery Center.
In the High School Division, Hopkins County Central, Madisonville-North Hopkins and Webster County High School will face-off, while Browning Springs, James Madison, South Hopkins and West Hopkins will compete in the middle school ranks. Bremen, Southside, Earlington, Hanson, Jesse Stuart, Sebree, Southside and West Hopkins are all entered in the elementary bracket.
The Maroons return to the archery center after a successful run at Nationals in May, where they were led by Zeke Franklin who shot a 284 with 16 tens and Jadin Lile, who shot a 281 with 16 tens. They will be joined by freshmen Riley Peyton and Lukas Brewer who were the top archers in James Madison Middle School’s efforts at Nationals, and Aidan Kelley and Gabriel Chamberlain who had that owner for Browning Springs. Peyton and Brewer shot a 278 and 277 respectively. Kelley and Chamberlain shot 285 and 270.
The Storms’ 2021-22 season ended with the NASP State Tournament, where they finished 94th out of 151 teams. They were led by a pair of sophomores, Cheyenne Satterfield and Joshua Robinson, who shot a 269 and 268. Both are scheduled to be back this season.
Both JMMS and BSMS also competed at Nationals last spring, and each school saw their top two finishers from the National Tournament move up to the high school ranks. Beyli Deras returns as the Bears’ highest finishing archer from Nationals, where she shot a 265 with eight tens to finish 1,596 while Aleigha Hughes holds that honor for the Patriots. She shot a 270 with ten 10s at nationals to finish 1,110.
The only Hopkins County elementary archer to shoot at nationals was West Hopkins’ Cooper Winstead. He finished 726, shooting a 277 with 13 tens.
Dawson Springs Independent Schools are also scheduled to enter NASP competition this season, but their first tournament is not scheduled until January.
Flight times this weekend are scheduled every hour from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. with tournament awards to follow.
