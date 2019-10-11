One team is getting its first win of the season when Hopkins County Central travels to Murray tonight to play Calloway County.
Some positive news on the injury front for the Storm going into the game is the return of senior Dreyton Grimes, who's been out since week two of the season with an ankle injury.
Calloway enters the game coming off their bye week. The Lakers' last game was on Sept. 27 in a 43-0 loss at Hopkinsville.
"From what I've heard, Calloway will be getting their quarterback back this week," Central head coach Stephen Wood said. "He went down in week one against Todd County Central, so their offense will be a little different this week. We'll see if they'll throw it more or stick to their run game."
Going into this game, the Calloway offense has showed a balanced attack, recording 709 passing yards and 736 rushing yards on the season.
"We'll cover them like we did against Madisonville North Hopkins last week," Wood said. "North has a great offense, but our kids were in position to make plays, and hopefully they'll make some plays this week."
Even though Central is on Fall Break this week, the Storm football team has been practicing at their normal afternoon time.
"We've tried to keep practices this week as routine as possible," Wood said. "We did give them Monday off, but other than that, we've been doing the same practice times. I think it's important for the kids to keep the same routine."
All season long, Central has been battling with injuries as players are starting to get back on the field in the final weeks of the season.
Grimes' return couldn't come at a better time.
"My ankle is feeling great this week," Grimes said. "It's been a rough road coming back. I had to do a lot of rehab on my own and rehab at school, but my ankle feels 100% better than it felt before I got hurt."
"Having Grimes back will help us out a lot on both sides of the ball," quarterback
Adrian Stringer said. "He's our best linebacker; our downfall this season has been our defense, so having him back will help a lot."
In the two games Grimes played, he recorded 20 tackles against Webster County and Union County combined. He's also rushed for 39 yards.
Having Grimes back in the lineup will give Stringer another option on offense as he's been relying on his passing game this season.
"Blasin Moore and Grimes are my two best targets on the offense," Stringer said. "Grimes is a powerful runner and Moore will catch it and go up the field with it most of the time."
Both Calloway County and Central will enter the game 0-6.
"I've got a great group of kids here," Wood said. "I'd love to see them come out with a win; that's what we've been working for all year so hopefully we'll get that first win and try to ride that into the last weeks of the regular season."
The ball will be kicked at 7 p.m. today.
