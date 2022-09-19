On Friday, Hopkins County Central took the long drive to Ballard County to Ballard County to face Ballard Memorial on the gridiron. The Storm handed the Bombers their fifth consecutive loss of the season, claiming a 49-14 victory.
Central Quarterback Jaden Brasher went 10-16 in completions for 150 yards passing resulting in two touchdowns and rushed for 20 yards. Calil McNary rushed for 100 yards resulting in three touchdowns for the Storm.
Harlee Egbert had 54 rushing yards for the Storm, Michael McDainel had 17 yards with Logan Rodgers getting 15 yard on the ground with one touchdown.
Logan Rodgers would add three more touchdowns for the night with 76 receiving yards and one punt return for Central.
Carter Edwards had 38 receiving yards, Cohl Hoard had 23 receiving yards, Jerimiah Groves added 15 yards and Konner Harrison finishing with 7 yards and went 1-3 on PAT.
As a team the Storm had 206 yards on the ground and 150 yards passing. Central held the Bombers to only 128 rushing yards and 62 Passing yards for the night.
With the Win Central is now 3-2 for season and has a Bye week this week before next weeks game against Logan County to start District play.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.