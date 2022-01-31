Monday night’s game between Madisonville-North and Caldwell County was a lot more than just a heated district rivalry, it was also a meeting between two of the state’s hottest offenses. The Tigers came into the game ranked 36th in the state, averaging 69.7 PPG, while the 42nd ranked Maroons were averaging 68.7. Both teams would end the night well under their season average as the Maroons would take the win 58-50.

The game also featured two of the state’s top scoring players. Madisonville’s Kale Gaither entered the game averaging 22.7 PPG, ranked in 28th, with Caldwell’s Jabrion Spikes coming in ranked 3rd in Kentucky with an average of 30.7 PPG.

The Maroons grabbed the lead early, but the Tigers battled right back. The two teams would toss the lead back-and-forth four times in the first eight minutes, with Caldwell eventually taking the quarter 13-11.

A 5-2 run to start the second quarter would catapult Madisonville back into the lead at 17-15. The two teams went on exchange the lead three times in the period, with the Maroons outscored the Tigers 8-7 in the quarter. Caldwell County eventually headed to the locker room up by one at 20-19.

The Maroons returned from the half on a 5-0 run to take a 24-20 lead to open the third, only to have the Tigers battle right back to a 25-24 lead.

One play later Madisonville would retake the lead at 26-25, only to have Caldwell jump right back out in front. The Tigers would then get out to a seven point lead, but the Maroons would reel them back in to end the period trailing 35-33.

In the final eight minutes, the Maroons would once again flex their offensive muscles to start the quarter, this time going on a 7-1 run to take a 42-36 lead. The Tigers would claw their way back to within two. Several times in the period Madisonville would try to pull away, only to have Caldwell battle back.

Gaither would surpass his season average of 22.7 PPG, putting up 25, while the Maroons managed to hold Spikes, the state’s #3 scorer, to 22, well short of his 30.7 PPG average.

Also scoring for the Maroons were Ashton Gaines with 13, Danye Fraizer with 10, Zack Tow with five, Quintin Rordger and Lajuan McAdoo both with a pair and Destin Cheirs with a free throw.

The Maroons will host Hopkinsville today at 7:30 p.m. The Tigers beat Madisonville 75-61 when the two teams met in Hopkinsville on Jan. 14.