The Western Kentucky football program, buried beneath an avalanche of disappointment just one year ago, is now awash with grandiose possibilities as the Hilltoppers head down the home stretch of a dramatically different 2019 season.
Seven games in, the Hilltoppers stand 5-2 overall and a front-running 4-0 in Conference USA, where they were picked to finish near the bottom of the pack. Saturday's rock-solid 30-14 homecoming conquest of Charlotte marked the team's fourth consecutive victory.
First-year WKU head coach Tyson Helton could not be more pleased.
"It's been a blast -- I'm the happiest head coach in America," Helton said, when asked about being able to rely on a Hilltopper defense ranked among the best in the nation in several statistical categories. "To sit there on the sidelines and watch those guys play the way they play, it allows me to change my mindset offensively."
How good has the Western "D" been at crunch time? The Hilltoppers have not allowed a second-half touchdown in three consecutive C-USA victories.
"By the time we hit the second half, I've got a good feel for what (the defense is) capable of doing," Helton said. "It helps me offensively, not to have to put the pedal to the medal all the time. It's fun to watch."
And, while WKU's offense has been generally conservative this fall, Helton -- one of the whiz-kid architects of Jeff Brohm's high-flying air assault led by quarterback Brandon Doughty in 2014-15 -- opened up the playbook a bit against Charlotte, with two of the team's three touchdowns coming on trick plays.
Early in the second quarter there was a flea flicker that resulted in a 69-yard scoring pass from graduate quarterback Ty Storey to senior wide receiver Lucky Jackson. Then, in the waning seconds of the third period, Jackson wound up with the football after a double reverse and lobbed an 8-yard scoring pass to Storey.
It is likely that Western will need to utilize the entirety of its playbook over the next five games -- a soberingly testy slate that includes visits to Marshall (Saturday), Arkansas (Nov. 9) and Southern Mississippi (Nov. 23), as well as home matchups with Florida Atlantic (Nov. 2) and arch-rival Middle Tennessee (Nov. 30). No gimmes here.
But this transformational Hilltopper team has learned how to win in a hurry, and Helton, for one, expects victory no matter who WKU lines up against, or where.
Really? Believe it.
"I fully expect to win -- I really do, and I've said it before," Helton said. "I know we're a growing team, I know we have a lot of football left in us and those things, but it's hard to promote winning if you don't expect to win. And you have to expect to win every game you play in, no matter who the opponent is -- that's the name of the game.
"Our team embraced that and now they have momentum, they have confidence, and we're about to hit a gauntlet here where we're going to have to keep that attitude of expecting to win every game we go into. So yeah, I always expect to win."
Know this: In a stunning turnaround season that has left giddy Western football fans feeling like they're playing with house money, the Hilltoppers are just a win away from becoming FBS bowl-eligible for the eighth time in what has turned out to be a wondrous decade for a program that has proved to be remarkably resilient.
Fun times on the gridiron have returned to the Hill.
