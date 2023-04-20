Thursday night in Mortons Gap was a busy night on Central’s Campus with Track, Softball, Baseball, and Middle School Soccer all going on at the same time.
In Baseball action the Storm hosted the Livingston Central Cardinals but failed to pick up a much need win, falling 9-3.
Brantley Harris got the nod for the Storm to start the game and by the end of the top of the first inning the Cardinals grabbed a 3-0 lead. Livingston held Central scoreless the first three innings while adding four runs in the third and one run in the top of the fourth to take a 8-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth.
The Storm got their bats going after Eli Earl nailed a shot to centerfield to score Central’s first run of the night. Keegan Allen hit a double on a flyball to left field to score Earl from second to make it 7-2.
Central added one more run in the fourth when Storm Cameron White grounded out to third to score Central’s Keegan Allen to eat into Livingstons Centrals lead 8-3. Livingston Central added another run in the top of the sixth and went on to hold Central the rest of the game for a 9-3 final.
Brantley Harris took the loss for the Storm, Allowing ten hits and eight runs over five innings, with five strikeouts. Storm Eli Earl game in and threw two innings.
2B: G. Brasher, K. Allen 3B: T. Schmaltz TB: T. Schmaltz 4, G. Brasher 2, K. Allen 2, B. Harris 1, E. Earl 1, M. Clarke 1 SB: B. Harris , E. Earl
