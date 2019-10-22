The Madisonville North Hopkins High School volleyball team is preparing themselves for their biggest match of the year against their biggest rivals tonight.
The Lady Maroons will face the Hopkins Central Lady Storm at 6 p.m. in the 7th District semifinal at Caldwell County.
The winner will face Caldwell in the district final and will earn a spot at next week's regionals tournament.
As tournament time arrives for one Lady Maroon, the realization that a long and productive career is coming to a close.
Senior Madison McCabe has been a part of North's volleyball team since she was in the sixth grade and has been the leader of the squad throughout much of that time.
"She has been in the program for seven years, and that's honestly insane, and we don't even let sixth graders do it anymore," said North head volleyball coach Abigail Sanderson. "She was the first and the only."
On the court, McCabe's presence is visible. This year alone she finished with 470 kills, 71 aces while also being second on the team in blocks and digs. She also set the school record for most kills in a match with 35, which broke her own record of 26.
"I like to say its bitter sweet, but mostly I'm just sad to leave this team, I love all these girls," said McCabe after a recent match. "It has meant a lot to be a senior on this team. Everybody has been pulling their weight. Everybody has been playing hard. Everybody who is here, wants to be here. We've been playing so hard, and I'm proud to be a part of this team."
McCabe didn't get to this level of play by accident. Her work ethic is what has made her into the leading player she is, according to Sanderson.
"She puts in so much work in the offseason, she does clubs sports, she does sand ball in Nashville, she drives all over the place just for volleyball," said Sanderson. "That's just her level of commitment, and that's honestly what makes her the shinning star that she is."
McCabe's love for the game runs deep and motivates her to just keep working hard.
"It has been such a crazy ride with lots of ups and downs, but ultimately I just keep coming back because I love it so much," said McCabe. "I love the girls, the relationship you make. I love getting to play everywhere, getting to travel to different places, meeting new people, having different coaches. It really builds you as a player and person."
Her love and energy is something that is contagious for North and gets the rest of the team going in matches.
"When she gets going, and her energy is going, the rest of the team gets up to, and that just keeps us excited," said Sanderson. "We will surely miss her a lot next year,"
McCabe's leadership skills have evolved throughout her career at North.
"It's definitely something I've learned from past players. Seeing them take their leadership roles so seriously, it's helped me to always get up when I'm doing bad," said Sanderson. "I've taken that role now as a senior and it's definitely helped us."
Tonight's will be a rematch of last year's contest between the same two teams. The Lady Storm handled Madisonville in straight sets at that time.
"The postseason is coming, and we are ready," said Sanderson."We are excited to get the postseason going,"
McCabe goals now are simple.
"Now the goal is to go as far as we can," she said. "We have to give it all we've got because at this point we have nothing to lose. It's all or nothing."
No matter what happens, coach Sanderson said she's proud of both the player and the leader McCabe has become.
"She is just a rockstar all the way around," she said.
