For the second time in two nights, Madisonville-North Hopkins found themselves in a tough contest with a 6th District opponent. After losing 5-4 at home to Union County Thursday night, last night they headed north to face Henderson County. The Colonels came out on top in a 4-1, handing the Maroons a no hitter.
The Maroons got on the board first in the top of the fifth when Jackson Boggs scored on a walk with bases loaded, but the Colonels battled back, scoring three in the bottom half to take a 3-1 lead. They scored again in the sixth to lead 4-1.
That’s how it would stay until the end. The Maroons drop to 3-3 on the season.
Landon Cline records the loss. Through six innings he allowed three hits and one earned run while striking out eight.
The Maroons are scheduled to play Warren East and Todd Central today on the road.
