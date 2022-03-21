Monday was a tough night for the Hopkins County Central Storm and Lady Storm. The boys went on the road to Todd County Central, while the girls traveled to Marion to face Crittenden County.

Storm vs. Todd Central

The Storm gave up six in the first and five in the second to go down 11-0. In the top of the third, Tyler McKinney reached on a field’s choice. He advanced on a ground ball by Sage Hight and then scored on an error by the Rebels’ catcher to make it 11-1.

The the bottom of the box Todd Central added five more runs to take a 15-1. The Storm added another run in the top of the fourth, but could hold off the Rebels, who scored two more in the bottom half to bring the game to a close.

Hight took the loss. He gave up seven earned runs, 11 runs and struck out two through two innings. Jaden Brasher, Ian Kinkade and Eli Earl each pitched during the game.

The Storm will host McLean County tonight at 5:30 p.m.

2B Ballard, Kinkade

Lady Storm vs. Crittenden

The Lady Rockets jumped out in front of the Lady Storm in the bottom half of the first on a flyball to center. They added another five in the bottom of the second box to take a resounding 8-0 lead.

The Lady Storm got on the board in the top of the third. Brinkley Armstrong reached base on a bunt down the third base line. She then stole second and third before completing the whole circuit on an error by the Lady Rockets’ third basemen to make the score 8-1.

Crittenden County would score again in the bottom of the third and bottom of the fourth to take an 10-1 lead.

In the top of the fifth inning Cassidy Knight reached on an error by the Lady Rockets’ right fielder, advancing all the way to second base. A triple by Armstrong during the next at bat drover her home to make the score 10-2.

Both teams scored one each in the sixth and seventh innings to give the Lady Rockets a 12-4 win.

Keira Bryan pitched six innings, striking out one and allowing 11 earned runs to take the loss.

The Lady Storm will host Hopkinsville tonight at 5:30 p.m.

3B Armstrong, Wilson

SB McCord, Armstrong (2), Johnson (2)