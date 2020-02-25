The University of Kentucky will continue to try and keep piling up Ws when it goes to Texas A&M for a Tuesday night SEC game.
UK is No. 8 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Wildcats are not getting much upward movement in either the NET or computer NCAA Tournament models like ESPN’s Bracketology by Joe Lunardi. They dropped a spot to a 4 seed in the latest Bracketology.
The Wildcats seemed more focused on playing well at Texas A&M and finding the right slogan for Nick Richards’ and Immanuel Quickley’s dual campaign for SEC Player(s) of the Year.
Things seem to have settled for the moment on “Pick Nick & Quick” which Richards brought out on a sign at Monday’s meeting with the media in Lexington.
Richards, a 6-foot-11 junior, has played at a phenomenal pace through most of the season, averaging 14.3 points, eight rebounds and 2.2 blocks a game, both team highs. Richards is hitting 65.6% from the floor, fourth best in the country.
Quickley has become Kentucky’s top scoring threat in the second half of games over the last month. Over the course of UK’s current six-game winning streak in the second half alone, Quickley is averaging 15.5 points and shooting 57.1% from the field, 58.8% from 3-point range and 92.1% from the free-throw line.
The 6-3 sophomore guard is undeniably the guy UK looks for when it needs baskets and the game is in the balance.
“I think when you look back over the baskets that we’ve had down the stretch of games, it’s one common denominator,” UK associate head coach Kenny Payne said. “He’s been making big plays and putting that ball in the basket a multitude of ways. A guy you would start out saying is a catch-and-shoot guy is now beating people off of the dribble, getting into the lane, making floaters, making pull-ups, making tough twos, layups, along with making threes.”
While Quickley’s game has expanded dramatically — he has also been a defensive stopper on the opponents’ best players — there has been concern with Ashton Hagans’ offensive adjustments at point guard.
“Ashton has to play better,” Payne said. “He has to eliminate the — and I hate to say it — unforced turnovers because they’re not forced. They’re a-lack-of-concentration, a-lack-of-discipline turnovers.”
Payne thinks there are six or seven minutes every game where there is a lull offensively for Kentucky, which is caused by a lull in focus. That’s on everybody, not only Hagans.
“Well, what has happened the last couple games is when he drives, before the defenses were collapsing and he could make passes,” Payne said of Hagans. “Now the defenses are spreading out and going to shooters and he’s having to make the read of, do I shoot it or do I throw the lob?’ Well, they make take Nick Richards away. The lob is not there. He has to be under control and reading, I have a shot. If I miss it, I miss it. I just can’t miss them all, as Cal would say. But I’ve got to put it on the rim and allow our bigs to rebound it.”
There is added concern with turnovers because Texas A&M will likely try some pressing and zone defenses.
“They try to get you in foul trouble, which you know has been something that we struggle with,” Payne said. “They throw a lot of junk defenses at you. They throw different rotations and zones and presses. We have to be a really good passing team in this game.
“You’ve got to be able to spread the floor, drive the ball, move the ball and make good passes to each other and take good shots.”
