The Lady Maroons capped off a two day trip to the McCracken County Hardwood Festival on Tuesday by knocking off Region 2 rivals the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers in a narrow 60-57. Like many other tournaments being played around the country the last few weeks, cancelations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recent tornado damage saw schedules change. Madisonville still managed to squeeze three games into two days, emerging with a 2-1 tournament record.

In the first of three games, Madisonville faced North Oldham County from Region 8. The Lady Mustangs came out hot, taking a 20-14 lead over the Lady Maroons in the opening period. In the second quarter, however, Camryn LaGrange and Destiny Whitsell would unit to score a combined 20 points in a 25-18 effort that flipped the script and put Madisonville on top 39-38 at the half.

From there the Lady Maroons would remain in charge, outscoring the Lady Mustangs 17-13 in both the third and fourth quarters to walk away with a 73-64 win.

LaGrange led Madisonville in scoring with 24. Whitsell had 14, Riley Sword put up 11 and Amari Lovan also hit double digits with 10. Kailey Barber scored nine and Emilee Hallum posted five points.

Madisonville 14-29-56-73

North Oldham 20-38-51-64

In game two of the tournament Madisonville faced Saint Joseph’s Academy, an all girl private Catholic School from St. Louis, Mo. The Lady Maroons matched the Angels point for point in three of four quarters, unfortunately it was in that other quarter that the game was decided.

The Angels took the lead in the opening quarter, outscoring the Lady Maroons 21-11. The two teams would go on to record identical scores in the remaining three periods of 13, 13, and 18 for St. Joseph’s to hold on for a 65-55 win.

Whitsell led the Lady Maroons with 18, followed by LaGrange with 15. Sword and Whitsell each added six, while Lovan posted five, Barber had three and Bryanne Johnson scored two.

Madisonville 11-24-37-55

St. Joseph’s 21-34-47-65

In the third round the Lady Maroons met the Lady Tigers, a team they are very familiar with. Since 1998 Madisonville and Hopkinsville have met 32 times on the court, with the Lady Maroons holding a 19-13 lead in the series. Sox of those games have been in the Region 2 tournament. The last time Hopkinsville came out on top was in a Jan 2, 2018 game in which they won 58-33.

Hopkinsville led early in the contest, controlling the first quarter 17-11, but Riley Sword exploded in the second with 12 points to lead Madisonville on a 18-10 run to take the first half with a score of 29-27.

The Lady Tigers battled back in the third, outscoring the Lady Maroons 17-11 to retake the lead at 44-40 heading into the final eight minutes of play.

In the final period, Madisonville would once again come out on top, outpacing the Lady Tigers 20-13 to take a narrow 60-57 win.

Sword led the Lady Maroon scoring effort with 20, while Lovan and Hallum each recorded 11 points. Barber posted six. Whitsell, Johnson and Katelyn McGowan each had four.

Senior Camryn LaGrange, who missed all of her junior year due to a torn ACL, did not play in this game. Team officials, however, said it was due to a blow to the face during a game on Monday. She is expected to be back on the court next week.

Madisonville and Hopkinsville wont have to wait long for a rematch. The Lady Maroons will host Dawson Springs on Tuesday, and will then travel to Hopkinsville on Thursday night.

Madisonville 11-29-40-60

Hopkinsville 17-27-44-57