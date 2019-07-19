Local Sports
Friday
Madisonville Miners vs. Muhlenberg County Stallions 7 p.m.
Saturday
Madisonville Miners vs. Fulton Railroaders 7 p.m.
On Television
(All times central)
Friday, July 19
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Loudon, N.H. - NBCSN 11:15 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Loudon, N.H. - NBCSN 12 p.m.
IndyCar Racing: qualifying, Newton, Iowa - NBCSN 1 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Loudon, N.H. - NBCSN 2:30 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Loudon, N.H. - NBCSN 3:30 p.m.
NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro Live Denver, Denver, Colo. - FS1 6 p.m.
CYCLING
Tour de France: Stage 13, individual time trial, 17 miles, Pau, France - NBCSN 6:30 a.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, second round, Northern Ireland - GOLF 5 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, second round, Northern Ireland - GOLF 10 a.m.
U.S. Junior Amateur - FS1 1 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Barbasol Championship, second round, Nicholasville, Ky. - GOLF 4 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, third round, Northern Ireland - GOLF 4 a.m. (Saturday)
NBA BASKETBALL
San Diego at Chicago Cubs - MLB 1 p.m.
Colorado at NY Yankees OR Washington at Atlanta - MLB 6 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
International Friendly: Liverpool vs. Borussia Dortmund, South Bend, Ind. - TNT 7 p.m.
MLS: Los Angeles FC at Los Angeles Galaxy - ESPN 9 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
Washington at Indiana - CBSSN 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Connecticut - NBA 6:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle - NBA 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 20
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Geelong at Hawthorn - FS2 10 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Loudon, N.H. = NBCSN 10:15 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Loudon, N.H. - NBCSN 11:30 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Loudon, N.H. - NBCSN 1:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Lakes Region 200, Loudon, N.H. - NBCSN 3 p.m.
IndyCar Racing: The Iowa 300, Newton, Iowa - NBCSN 6 p.m.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Week 5: Kansas City, Mo. - CBS 3 p.m.
BOXING
PBC Fight Night: Plant-Lee, Las Vegas, Nev. - FOX 6 p.m.
CYCLING
Tour de France: Stage 14, 126 miles, Tarbes to Col du Tourmalet, France - NBCSN 6:30 a.m.
Tour de France: Stage 14, 126 miles, Tarbes to Col du Tourmalet, France (taped) - NBC 2 p.m.
Tour de France: Stage 15, 115 miles, Limoux to Foix, France - NBCSN 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF
PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, third round, Northern Ireland - GOLF 4 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, third round, Northern Ireland - GOLF 10 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, third round, Northern Ireland - NBC 6 a.m.
U.S. Junior Amateur - FS1 1 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Barbasol Championship, third round, Nicholasville, Ky. - GOLF 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland, Mich. - GOLF 5 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, final round, Northern Ireland - GOLF 3 a.m. (Sunday)
HORSE RACING
The Haskell Invitational: From Monmouth, N.J. - NBC 4 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Prelims: undercard bouts, San Antonio, Texas - ESPN 5 p.m.
UFC Fight Nigh Main Card: Dos Anjos vs. Edwards, San Antonio, Texas - ESPN 8 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Colorado at NY Yankees - MLB 12 p.m.
NY Mets at San Francisco - FS1 3 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta - FS1 6 p.m.
Miami at LA Dodgers OR Milwaukee at Arizona (games joined in progress) - MLB 9 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
International Champions Cup: Manchester United vs. Inter Milan, Singapore - ESPN2 6:30 a.m.
International Champions Cup: Benfica vs. Guadalajara, Santa Clara, Calif. - ESPN 3 p.m.
International Champions Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid, Houston, Texas - ESPN2 7 p.m.
TENNIS
WTT: San Diego Aviators vs. Orange County Breakers - CBSSN 6 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
Los Angeles at New York - NBA 2 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas - NBA 7 p.m.
