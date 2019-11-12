The University of Kentucky will take the No. 1 ranking in the country for the first time in three seasons against the University of Evansville on Tuesday.
The Wildcats were No. 1 in the AP Top 25 on Monday. That was not unexpected at all considering they knocked off Michigan State in their 1 vs. 2 matchup in the Champions Classic to start the season last Tuesday.
UK followed that up Friday with a dominating 42-point victory against Eastern Kentucky. The Wildcats are atop the AP Top 25 for the first time since December 2016.
Following the script, UK players and John Calipari thought being No. 1 later in the season is more important than now, but it's a good thing to hold that top spot.
"We know we're No. 1, but we know we're not where we need to be yet," UK guard Immanuel Quickley said. "By the end of the year, we want to be that No. 1 team and we know what we're looking for from each other."
Calipari isn't surprised with the ranking, considering how UK has played through the first two games.
"What I've seen after last game, the start of the last game and how we played, if you guard and you contest shots and you'll rebound, you'll have a chance to win every game," Calipari said. "The issues that we're coming back to is, OK, how do we play offensively and how do we keep all these guys engaged when you're playing random? In other words, it's not like just rolling a ball out and playing, but it means you're running an action that ends up in something that ends up in a drive, a play, a kickback, a post."
UK will welcome back Walter McCarty, now the coach at UE, for the matchup. McCarty was a solid player down the stretch for the 1996 UK national championship team.
McCarty knows what UE is up against, especially with a UK team this good this early in the season.
"I don't think you can prepare a team to play there (Rupp Arena)," McCarty said. "Kentucky is going to be very aggressive. We just have to make the right play and not try to do too much."
The Wildcats have been strong defensively in their first two games, and that is the product of a combination of factors.
UK is giving up just 55.5 points per game in its two wins and holding the opposition to 31.7% shooting.
"The teams that I've had that have had a bunch of veterans come back and understand, drag other people along," Calipari said. "I would say having Nate (Sestina) talk, and our guard play defensively is so good, when you can guard the ball and you have some shot blockers behind, you've got a chance to be good."
Kahlil Whitney is a freshman starter who has stood out in the first two games because of his defense and rebounding.
"You're seeing this guy that defensively, the great thing for him is when you guard that way, even if the offense isn't going you can leave that guy on the court because he may not score a basket, he might turn it over every once in a while, but if he guards and rebounds ... when he's doing both, he becomes one of the best," Calipari said.
