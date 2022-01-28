Hopkins County Central visited the Tigers of Caldwell County Friday night looking to continue their winning streak. Coming off a District 7 win on Thursday against Dawson Springs, the Storm looked to stifle a Caldwell County offense led by Jabrion Spikes.
Central took the opening tip off and battled the Tigers back and forth on the first few possessions. Marcus Eaves scored the first 7 points for Central, Spikes chipped in 5 of his own. The score was knotted at 8 with just under five minutes to go in the first quarter. Caldwell County took its first lead at the 1:35 mark in the quarter 14-13.
The second quarter was the Wesley Morris show for the Storm. Morris took a charge to start the quarter and poured in all 8 of his first half points in the quarter. Carter and Colin Whittington of Caldwell County allowed the Tigers to make a run on the Storm. The quarter was a seesaw affair as there were multiple lead changes between the two teams. At the half time break, the Tigers led 37-33. Marcus Eaves led the Storm in the first half with 15 points. Spikes led the Tigers with 12, followed by Carter Whittington in double figures with 10.
Namari Hall started the scoring in the second half for the Storm. Trevor Weldon hit back to back 3’s to tie the game at 41. Caldwell County then went on a 7 point run that forced a Central timeout. At the end of three quarters, the Tigers led the Storm 59-51.
Marcus Eaves tried to will the Storm to victory in the fourth quarter. He started the scoring in the quarter for Central. With 5:23 to go in the quarter, the Storm had pulled within 3 points of the Tigers. Hall had a huge block for the Storm after battling early foul trouble that looked to swing momentum. Demaurius Thompson then hit a 3 to add to the Caldwell lead. Jabrion Spikes was fouled and came up limping with 3 minutes to go in the contest with the score 65-59. Marcus Eaves went to work while Spikes battled cramps. Marcus scored back to back baskets and was fouled with 1 minute to go, the Storm trailed 69-63. As the time drained off the clock, a runout dunk by Spikes added an exclamation mark at the buzzer giving Caldwell a 76-65 victory.
The Storm fall to 2-2 in District play. Marcus Eaves led the Storm with 33 points. Trevor Weldon and Wesley Morris were the only other Storm members in double figures with 10 and 12 respectively. Spikes led the Tigers with 31 points with Thompson chipping in 18 of his own. The Storm look to bounce back next week against Marshall County on Thursday.
