Boys Golf
Madionville North Hopkins 163, Hopkins County Central 164
Medlaist Jackson Hill shot a one-under par 35 at Lakeshore Country Club for North, leading them to the one stroke victory over Central. Trae Barber wasn't far behind Hill as he carded a 38 for the nine-hole match. Aaron Mungen finished the round with 40 for North, as for Central Kaleg Adams and Blade Byrom also carded 40.
Girls Volleyball
Crittenden County 3, Hopkins County Central 1
The Lady Storm won the first set 25-20, but Crittenden County would take the next three sets to hand Central their third loss of the season. The Lady Rockets won the rest of the match 25-13, 25-20 and 25-16.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.